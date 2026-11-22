AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Korean-Japanese mixed martial arts veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama, known in South Korea as Choo Sung-hoon, retired on Saturday after a 22-year MMA career. The 51-year-old lost a split decision to former UFC fighter Chris Leben at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, failing to avenge his 2010 defeat. A fourth-generation ethnic Korean born in Japan, Akiyama won judo gold representing Japan at the 2002 Busan Asian Games before switching to MMA in 2004. He finished with 16 wins and eight losses, plus two no-contests. With his family watching, Akiyama thanked Korean fans and pledged to donate his entire fight purse to younger fighters. Leben also retired after the bout.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Kelantan police have maintained close cooperation with their Thai counterparts to curb cross-border criminal activities, particularly drug smuggling, said police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Yusoff said the cooperation had helped prevent prohibited substances, especially drugs, from entering the country through the state. He said Thai authorities had also stepped up border security and planned to establish more checkpoints to tackle cross-border crime.

“We regularly cooperate and maintain contact with the Thai authorities, who have also been tightening security along the border. I was informed this morning that they would continue strengthening their border controls and introduce more posts, similar to what we are doing, to address cross-border crime. We thank the Thai authorities for helping to arrest drug traffickers and seize drugs before they can be brought into Malaysia, particularly Kelantan,” he told reporters in Kota Bharu on Saturday, November 21.

Yusoff also thanked Thai police for foiling a cross-border drug syndicate involving 750kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated 300 million baht (approx. $8.6 million), believed to have been destined for Malaysia.

Thai authorities reportedly seized the drugs in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, about 150km north of Hat Yai, at 1:45am on Wednesday, November 18. Two men, aged 31 and 40, were arrested along with a lorry allegedly used to transport the drugs.

The methamphetamine, packed in wrappers bearing the branding of a traditional Chinese tea, was found concealed beneath the lorry’s floor panels, which had been modified to create a double-layered compartment. The drugs were believed to have been transported from Chiang Rai province to Hat Yai district as a transit point before being smuggled into Malaysia.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has reiterated that the border closures made by Thailand have strengthened his nation’s local enterprises and elevated product quality, and Cambodia’s economy would never collapse.

Speaking on Saturday at the opening of the 4th Khmer Products Exhibition in Phnom Penh, Hun Manet noted that agricultural exports—long tied to Thailand—have expanded to China and global markets via new transport routes alongside stronger domestic supply. Calling for unity and innovation, he thanked citizens for backing local goods, noting domestic products now replace about 20% of imports and could reach 80% within a decade. He urged buying Cambodian goods out of support rather than boycotting Thai products.

Hun Manet also instructed the Ministry of Economy to review SME licensing so manufacturing rights for goods Cambodians can produce remain reserved for Cambodian nationals.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Marking World Fisheries Day on November 21, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar called for sustainable marine management and sector modernization, underscoring a constructive turning point for Sri Lanka’s blue economy. While nine-month seafood export earnings edged down 2.03% year-on-year to $180.81 million on softer raw shipments, industry exporters have rallied behind Budget 2027, setting a $680 million export target by 2030 backed by value-added processing.

The launch of a Korea-backed ocean data centre ahead of the observance strengthens scientific fishing forecasts and cuts guesswork at sea. Pairing better marine data, reduced post-harvest spoilage, and GSP+ compliance with greater youth and women’s participation can turn coastal livelihoods into a stronger foreign exchange engine. Execution now matters most—smooth raw-material access for processors and steady conservation rules will determine how quickly exporters capture higher-margin global demand.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Virtual Asset Alliance of Pakistan (VAAP) has appointed Wonkyu Kim, Chief Business Officer of South Korean company IoTrust, as a member of its advisory board. The appointment marks a significant step toward expanding cooperation between the blockchain ecosystems of Pakistan and South Korea. VAAP Chairperson Hinza Asif stated that the move will strengthen efforts to connect Pakistan’s digital asset industry with global Web3 companies.

Asif noted that VAAP is building a global advisory network to support Pakistani startups and technology companies through knowledge exchange, partnerships, and cross-border opportunities. Founded in 2017, IoTrust specializes in digital asset security and self-custody solutions and introduced its biometric hardware wallet in 2018. Its D’CENT platform today offers biometric hardware wallets, card-based wallets, and mobile applications, supporting over 10,000 digital assets across more than 100 blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the XRP Ledger. Asif added that Kim possesses extensive experience in international business development, strategic partnerships, and blockchain ecosystem expansion, and will help identify collaborative opportunities for Pakistani blockchain businesses.

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