AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on November 20 ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the national examination system to combat cheating involving artificial intelligence and advanced electronic devices. Chairing a senior presidential aides’ meeting, Lee declared that conventional supervision methods were no longer effective and called for reforms “from A to Z.” He urged authorities to review approximately 800 types of national examinations and strengthen oversight of public and private assessments. The government was instructed to cooperate with AI companies to develop cheating detection technologies, tighten examination security, and strengthen penalties. Lee also demanded investigations into past violations, emphasizing fairness and public trust.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Malaysia risk losing access to life-saving healthcare and protection following the abrupt suspension of UNHCR registration.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), commonly known as Doctors Without Borders, said the move could force vulnerable refugees to delay or forgo treatment because of a lack of documentation, fear of arrest and higher medical costs. MSF said the consequences were already being felt, with one patient’s sight-saving surgery halted less than a day after the announcement, while others risked permanent disability without orthopaedic treatment.

MSF Malaysia medical coordinator Tetyana Pylypenko said 43 refugees without UNHCR registration had been denied treatment at public healthcare facilities in the past 10 months, even when they or MSF were prepared to pay. “For medically vulnerable refugees, there is no longer a pathway to urgent care. Since 2024, MSF has supported 1,275 of them. Without registration, refugees are likely to delay or avoid seeking care because they lack documentation, fear arrest and face much higher costs. When people delay care, they tend to arrive later and sicker, which puts more pressure on emergency departments,” she said in a statement on Friday, November 20.

MSF was responding to UNHCR Malaysia’s announcement on November 18 that it had ceased all refugee registration and documentation activities, in line with the government’s plan to introduce its own registration system.

MSF said the abrupt transition could have life-threatening consequences, particularly for children, pregnant women and those with chronic or infectious diseases. The UNHCR card had served as a crucial document for refugees, particularly Rohingya, who had been stripped of their citizenship in Myanmar in 1982.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered that the Francophonie gateway and three ancient Khmer temple replicas remain on display at Wat Botum Vatei Park in Phnom Penh for public viewing during the upcoming Royal Water Festival holiday from November 23 to 25.

Issued during a Council of Ministers plenary session at the Peace Palace on Friday, the directive preserves the replicas of Preah Vihear, Ta Krabei, and Ta Muen Thom temples, originally installed for the 20th Francophonie Summit. While official Water Festival festivities in Phnom Penh are suspended this year, the Prime Minister confirmed the three-day public holiday from November 23 to 25 remains in effect, allowing citizens to visit the site.

Hun Manet also commended relevant working groups for ensuring safety, order, and the smooth execution of the historic Francophonie Summit, while thanking citizens at home and abroad for their enthusiastic support.

Cambodia’s Preah Vihear, Ta Krabei, and Ta Muen Thom temples were damaged by Thai military bombs and shells last December. Ta Krabei and Ta Muen Thom temples have been illegally occupied by the Thai military since then, according to Cambodia.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent attack by Houthi militias targeting a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The condemnation was expressed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, November 20. The statement noted that such attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure are entirely unacceptable and pose a serious threat to regional peace, security, and stability. Bangladesh has called for an immediate cessation of such hostile acts.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Amid political turmoil, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index recorded a cautious rally, while trading volume fell to its lowest level of the week. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 660 points to close at 177,382.

During the trading session, the index moved within a band of 1,854 points, touching an intraday high of 178,067. According to market sources, investors’ focus remained centered on domestic politics, and they adopted a cautious approach ahead of the weekend. In the equity market, 620 million shares were traded at a value of Rs 22 billion (approx. $78.8 million), while market capitalization increased by Rs 27 billion (approx. $96.6 million) to reach Rs 19.26 trillion (approx. $68.9 billion).

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on November 20, focusing on military cooperation, regional security, and economic relations.

Putin arrived from the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, where he had participated in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. He said Russian Defence Ministry officials had travelled to Dushanbe for separate discussions on bilateral military cooperation outside the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) framework. Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan, whose presence is extended until 2042, was also discussed.

The leaders exchanged views on Afghanistan, including a recent visit to Kabul by a Russian government delegation. Putin noted that bilateral trade increased by over 25% last year and nearly 19% in January–September 2026. Rahmon described Russia as Tajikistan’s reliable ally and principal economic partner.

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