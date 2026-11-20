AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Min-seok, leader of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party, said on Friday, November 20, that a Supreme Court ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo prompted his party’s decision to pursue the impeachment of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae. The court overturned part of Han’s conviction related to his alleged role in the December 2024 martial law crisis. Kim argued that the ruling could effectively shield other defendants facing similar charges. He announced plans to establish a special body to refine the legal grounds for impeachment. Some party lawmakers expressed concerns about its political consequences. The move is expected to intensify debate over judicial independence and parliamentary oversight.

Lee Joo-hyeong, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jin-woo, who gained public attention after achieving a perfect score on the Law Education Eligibility Test (LEET), was found dead at a lodging facility in Seoul’s Gangdong District on November 19, amid allegations of AI-assisted cheating and controversy over his criminal record. Lee had announced plans to solve the Korean-language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) live on the day to demonstrate his abilities, but failed to appear at the venue.

Lee entered Korea University in 2024 to study political science and international relations. He later gained admission to Seoul National University’s College of Dentistry after earning Grade 1 in all subjects on the 2026 CSAT. He also achieved a perfect score on this year’s LEET, published a book on learning strategies, and pursued lecturing activities.

However, allegations emerged that he had used generative AI to cheat during examinations as part of his academic advancement. Reports also claimed that Lee was the same individual who had previously been sentenced to six months in prison for offenses including extortion and had three prior convictions for similar offenses. With Lee’s death, the allegations of AI-assisted cheating and questions surrounding his criminal record remain unresolved, without a direct response from him.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) will collaborate with the Customs Department and relevant enforcement agencies to determine whether any chips brought into or through Malaysia have been re-exported to other countries.

Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the investigation will include whether any re-exportation was carried out in accordance with the law. “Malaysia will conduct its own review independently, in accordance with Malaysian law and based on the existing evidence,” he said while winding up the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2027 at the committee stage for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

Sim said MITI will continue to engage with industry players to identify the level of exposure, assess the implications on local companies’ operations and exports, and provide guidance on export control compliance requirements. “This step is important to ensure that the local semiconductor industry continues to maintain access to international markets, competitiveness, and its position in the global semiconductor supply chain,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the operating and development budget for MITI amounting to RM1,976,267,500 (approx. $483 million) for 2027 by a majority vote after being debated by 13 members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police have been investigating allegations that Malaysia was used as a transit hub for the re-export of high-tech AI chips since April 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Tuesday defended his nation’s decision to raise its border dispute with Thailand at the 20th Francophonie Summit and other multilateral forums. Responding to Thai criticism over bringing bilateral matters to international platforms, he emphasized that all member states—regardless of size—have equal rights to share national concerns and seek peaceful resolutions grounded in international law.

Hun Manet also addressed the figure of nearly 20,000 displaced citizens unable to return home, clarifying it is an accurate count across three provinces—down from a peak of nearly 800,000 during intense fighting. These residents remain displaced due to barbed wire and nearby Thai military positions. To facilitate their return, Cambodia is calling for an agreed-upon demarcation process to establish safety zones. Ultimately, the Prime Minister stressed that presenting these facts internationally aims to secure a definitive, peaceful solution rather than escalate tensions.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth up to $30 billion for a gas pipeline has been signed between Pakistan and a Saudi Arabian company. The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to an SIFC press release, Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS)—a subsidiary of the Petroleum Division—and the Saudi company signed the agreement. A joint feasibility study will be conducted for a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Gwadar via Pakistan.

Under the proposed project, a gas pipeline will be brought from Turkmenistan to Gwadar, entering Pakistan near Chaman via Afghanistan, with an investment of $25 to $30 billion. The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership of the SIFC, the Petroleum Division, Inter State Gas Systems, and the Saudi company. The statement further noted that there are plans to establish an LNG terminal in Gwadar under the project, which will be expanded to other locations in a subsequent phase.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The 45th plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from November 16 to 20.

Participants are reviewing the work of specialised working groups and discussing ways to strengthen cooperation among member states in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The discussions cover mutual evaluations, legal issues, technical assistance and methods of identifying financial crime.

Established in 2004, the EAG is a regional organisation modelled on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Its members include Russia, China, India, Belarus and five Central Asian countries. The group evaluates national legislation and institutional mechanisms against international standards.

For Tajikistan, cooperation in this area is particularly important given its dependence on migrant remittances and concerns over illicit financial flows and cross-border trafficking.

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