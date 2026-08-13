AJA Newsbites – August 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A lighthearted exchange in Korean added a human touch to President Lee Jae-myung’s first meeting with new US Ambassador Michelle Steel. At the August 12 credentials ceremony, Lee asked Steel when she had last visited Korea, and she replied that she had been there the previous year. When the Korean-born ambassador said they could speak in Korean, Lee jokingly declined, noting that her husband was also present. Lee then teased the interpreter, saying Steel’s fluent Korean might make the job nerve-racking. Steel quickly reassured the interpreter: “Don’t be nervous.” The brief exchange brought warmth to an otherwise formal diplomatic ceremony, highlighting Steel’s Korean background and familiarity with the country as she begins her mission as Washington’s envoy in Seoul.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 101, and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, 100, have received three official records recognising their longevity and unprecedented achievements as a couple.

Mahathir was recognised by Asean Records as the Oldest Living Former Prime Minister, while Siti Hasmah was named the Oldest Living Spouse of a Former Prime Minister. The couple were also jointly recognised by Asia Records as the First Former Head of Government and Spouse to Both Become Living Centenarians.

The records were presented at a ceremony held at the Perdana Leadership Foundation on August 11 by Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Danny Ooi, accompanied by chief adjudicators Gillian Ooi and Eldrick Koh, as reported by the New Straits Times. The conferment comes after a month of milestones: Mahathir celebrated his 101st birthday on July 10, Siti Hasmah turned 100 on July 12, and the couple marked their 70th wedding anniversary on August 5. The adjudication team said verification found no equivalent achievement publicly documented across the Asean region and major Asian markets.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Liaison Group has facilitated a field visit by the ASEAN Observer Team in Cambodia (AOT-KH), led by the Philippine Head of Mission, to observe, verify and report on the situation along the Cambodia–Thailand border.

According to a press release from Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence on August 11, the AOT visited a residential area in Techo Morakot Village, Morakot Commune, Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province, where 114 civilian households totalling 511 people, including 268 women, remain unable to return to their homes due to what Cambodia describes as the Thai military’s invasion and occupation.

The ministry said the residences were attacked by Thai military forces through F-16 fighter jet airstrikes and various types of heavy artillery fire in December 2025, resulting in severe damage and destruction to civilian homes, personal property and infrastructure.

Cambodia reiterated its full support for the AOT and emphasized the importance of strengthening the team’s role and mandate for on-site observation, verification and the effective implementation of the ceasefire, aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and mutual trust.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged a visiting US business delegation to invest in Bangladesh with confidence. He promised to provide all necessary policy support, facilities and cooperation to foreign investors.

Chowdhury made the remarks during a meeting with the US business delegation in Dhaka on August 12. The US representatives expressed interest in investing in various sectors in Bangladesh. The meeting was informed that the previous government had damaged the state system over the past 15 years. The current government is working to overcome that situation and to ensure a favorable environment for business and trade.

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