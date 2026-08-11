K-Sport Hangung Celebrates 20th Anniversary: Embracing AI for Global Vision, Dementia Prevention

By AJA Editorial Bureau

SEOUL: The World Hangung Association held a landmark ceremony on August 8, 2026 at the Olympic Parktel in Seoul, Korea, marking the 20th anniversary of K-sport Hangung and the official launch of the Hangung AI radio station for elderly dementia prevention.

The commemorative event brought together about 130 prominent sports, civic, and government figures from across Korea to reflect on two decades of growth since Hangung’s creation in 2006, honor dedicated contributors, and declare a vision for global expansion and dementia prevention through AI digital integration.

The ceremony, held at the Athens Hall on the 4th floor of the Olympic Parktel, spanned three hours and 20 minutes under the moderation of Heo Do-won, director of the World Hangung Association.

Distinguished attendees included: Hu Kwang, founder of Hangung and president of the World Hangung Association; Dr. Chang Ju-ho, honorary president of the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA); Noh Soon-myung, chairman of the Kukkiwon; Lee Ok-hee, CEO of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute; Bae Sun-hee, president of the International Senior Dementia Prevention Hangung Association; Kang Seok-jae, executive vice president of the Korea Hangung Association and president of the International Hangung Federation; Kim Kwang-man and Park Jang-ki, vice presidents of the Korea Hangung Association; Jeong Geum-jong, executive vice president of the Korea Para Hangung Federation; Park Ki-sun, president of the Seoul Hangung Federation for the Disabled; Bae Gyun-seob, president of the Jeollabuk-do Hanging Association; Lee Seung-kyung, president of the Gyeonggi-do Hangung Association; Oh Young-ja, president of the Incheon Hangung Association; Hwang In-sik, CEO of Heuristic Co., Ltd.

Additional civic, political, and sports leaders present included Park Dong-seok (president of the K Heritage Foundation), Lee Kwang-kyun (a board member of GCS International), Kang Young-sil (a board member of the International Center for Korean Culture), Hong Seong-man (senior advisor to the Goodwill Store of the Together Foundation), Kim Suk-hee (president of the Korea Heritage Society), Lee Won-woo (Seoul Songpa District Councilor), Lee Sang-ki (Founding President of the Asia Journalist Association), Jeon Hae-sub (Vice President of the Korean Sports Veterans Association), and Choe Kyoo-sup Secretary General of the Korea Sports Journalist Association).

The first part of the commemorative event opened with musical performances, featuring singer Lee Jun-hyeong (Secretary General of the Korea Hangung Association) singing “O Sole Mio” and soprano Baek Hyun-ae, an honorary goodwill ambassador of the Seoul Hangung Association, performing “Beautiful Country” and “La Spagnola.” Following guest introductions, Hangung founder Hu Kwang proclaimed the significance of Hangung Day and read the World Hangung Change Movement Declaration.

In his welcoming address and vision presentation, Hu recalled founding the sport at Seokchon Lake in Songpa-gu in 2006 with the objective of developing a national sport rooted in Hongik Ingan, a traditional Korean philosophy of benefiting all humanity, and the Hangung Change character practice philosophy.

“Over the past 20 years, the devotion of the Hangung family has built a solid foundation for K-Sport Hangung,” said Hu Kwang. “In this AI era, the launch of the Hangung AI radio station for elderly dementia prevention will serve as a springboard for global reach and a nationwide movement against dementia.”

Leaders from national and international sports organizations commended Hangung’s journey and potential.

Dr. Chang Ju-ho, widely regarded as the “Father of Korean Sport for All” and former TAFISA President (2013–2022), highlighted Hangung’s unique evolution from a traditional activity into a structured game and globally recognized sport. He noted that TAFISA directors praised recent Hangung demonstrations at the Czech TAFISA General Assembly, and he expressed hope for Hangung to expand rapidly across all demographics.

Park Soo-hyun, governor of South Chungcheong Province, emphasized in a written message that fusing Hangung with AI will bolster senior health, dementia prevention, adaptive sports for individuals with disabilities, and intergenerational harmony. Governor Park introduced the “Hangung Promotion Act” in 2025 during his tenure in the National Assembly, which is currently undergoing legislative committee review.

Janez Sodrznik, president of the TAFISA, praised the World Hangung Association’s growth into a respected international community in a video message. He noted that Hangung exemplifies TAFISA’s shared core values of diversity, inclusion, friendship, and mutual respect regardless of gender, race, or physical ability. “These are values I believe we all strongly share. These are human values. These are sport for all values.”

During the awards ceremony, Founder Hu presented a lifetime honorary presidency plaque to Dr. Chang Ju-ho. Key awards presented included:

• K-Sport Hangung Grand Award: Jeong Geum-jong; Jung Ki-ho, managing director of the Korea Hangung Association; and Heo Do-won.

• K-Sport Contribution Award: Jung Hee-jong, secretary general of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute; Lee Jun-hyeong, secretary general of the Korea hanging Association; Kim Kwang-man, former president of Induk University; Bae Sun-hee, Kang Seok-jae, Heo Do-hwi, director of the Korea Hangung Association; and Prof. Kim Do-gyun (accepted by proxy).

• AI Hangung Innovation Award: Hwang In-sik, CEO of Heuristic Co., Ltd.

• 20-Year Dedicated Companion Plaque: Lee Ok-hee, CEO of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute and spouse of Founder Hu Kwang.

• Great Founder Award: Presented to Founder Hu Kwang by Lee Ok-hee and family members.

Part Two of the event featured the official launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hangung AI radio station for elderly dementia prevention, developed by Hwang In-sik. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to broadcast Hangung sport news and specialized dementia prevention content to senior audiences nationwide.

The event concluded with a 15-minute presentation titled “Globalization and Vision of Hangung” by Kang Seok-jae, executive vice president of the Korea Hangung Association and president of the International Hangung Federation.

“Our goal is to firmly establish Hangung as a traditional sport for all in Korea, expand internationally through the TAFISA World Sport for All Games, and ultimately achieve official inclusion in both the Paralympic and Summer Olympic Games,” stated Kang. “Our ultimate vision is world peace through Hangung, promoting health, happiness, and harmony for all mankind without discrimination.”