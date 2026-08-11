AJA Newsbites – August 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Atlético Madrid could become the next European “national club” for Korean football fans, following Tottenham Hotspur’s rise in popularity through Son Heung-min. More than 50,000 spectators packed Seoul World Cup Stadium on August 9 for Atlético’s match against Manchester City. When Lee Kang-in came on as a second-half substitute, the stadium erupted, with Atlético shirts visible throughout the stands. Lee described his debut as “very special,” saying he was delighted to play his first match for the club in his own country. Just as Son transformed Tottenham into one of Korea’s most-followed European teams, Lee, now wearing Atlético’s No. 7 shirt, could have a similar impact. The remarkable turnout in Seoul also demonstrated the enduring power of Korean football stars to shape fan loyalty toward overseas clubs.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The first of two Multi-Purpose Mission Ships (MPMS) being built by Desan Shipyard in Türkiye for Malaysia is scheduled for delivery in February 2027, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the construction of the two vessels was an important step towards strengthening the capabilities of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), particularly in an increasingly complex maritime security environment. “Türkiye is among Malaysia’s important partners in strengthening the country’s maritime capabilities,” he said in a Facebook post on August 10 after receiving Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Nevzat Uyanik, as quoted by the New Straits Times. Saifuddin expressed hope that the construction of both vessels would proceed smoothly and be delivered on schedule, further strengthening MMEA’s readiness to safeguard the country’s waters.

Separately, Saifuddin received Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata on the same day. The meeting covered Malaysia-Japan cooperation in maritime security and the continued development of bilateral relations. “Cooperation between MMEA and the Japan Coast Guard is not something new. Both agencies have participated in several joint exercises and operations, besides sharing their respective experiences and expertise,” he said, welcoming Japan’s continued commitment to the partnership.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia-US trade volume reached over $9.42 billion in the first seven months of 2026, an increase of 32.2%, according to the General Directorate of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE). Cambodia’s exports to the United States exceeded $9 billion, up 30.6%, while Cambodia’s imports from the United States surpassed $376 million, up 87%.

Cambodia’s main exports to the US include garments, travel accessories, bicycles and other consumer goods. US exports to Cambodia include automobiles, machinery, jewelry, cosmetics, electrical and electronic equipment and other consumer goods. The United States remains a major market for Cambodian exports of clothing, textiles, footwear and travel goods.

In 2025, bilateral trade between Cambodia and the United States reached $13.14 billion, up 29.24%. Cambodia’s exports to the US were worth $12.73 billion, up 28.48%, while Cambodia’s imports from the US totalled $417 million, up 57.83%.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Sixteen Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a fire at a sofa manufacturing factory in the Musa Sanaiya industrial area of Riyadh on the afternoon of August 9. Among the deceased, 13 were from Naogaon district, two from Natore district and one from Rajshahi district, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said in a statement. The ministry said the identities of the deceased were being verified by the concerned authorities.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman expressed deep shock and sorrow over the deaths and ordered the concerned authorities to immediately provide all necessary humanitarian assistance to the families of the deceased.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan attracted 21,042 foreign students in the first half of 2026, more than twice the number recorded during the same period in 2025. Students from Turkmenistan accounted for the largest group at 9,207, followed by India with 3,723, Tajikistan with 1,915 and China with 951. Another 834 students came from Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan is also expanding its international education infrastructure, including a new international student campus in Tashkent, while seeking to improve the global rankings of its universities.

The growth strengthens Uzbekistan’s position as an emerging regional education hub. However, it still trails Kyrgyzstan, which hosts more than 40,000 foreign students, including over 18,000 from India. Kazakhstan also remains a strong competitor, hosting 35,075 international students from 88 countries in 2025/26. Uzbekistan’s rapid expansion could increasingly intensify competition for international students across Central Asia.

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