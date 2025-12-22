AJA Newsbites – December 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A farewell rite was held on December 21 in front of the former Jeongmiso Theatre in Daehangno, Seoul, to honor the late actress Yoon Seok-hwa, remembered as much for her warmth as for her artistry. Despite the winter chill, the gathering was filled with the gentle presence she left behind. For 17 years, the space had been her artistic home—where her passion on stage was matched by her kindness off it.

In her eulogy, actress Gil Hae-yeon recalled that for Yoon, theatre was truth, but people always came first. As chair of the Korea Theatre Artists Welfare Foundation, Yoon quietly supported fellow artists through housing assistance, medical aid, and scholarships, while also devoting herself to serving the homeless, the elderly, and children in need. When younger performers sang “In the Flower Garden,” mourners responded with applause, bidding farewell to a warm-hearted artist whose compassion continues to resonate beyond the stage.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) has urged newsrooms to adopt stronger ethical discipline and greater cultural sensitivity when reporting on humanitarian crises abroad, warning that media narratives can influence diplomatic relations and regional harmony.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the institute said that crisis and disaster reporting must not merely relay events, but also help the public understand truth, context, and consequences, stressing that journalism carries a responsibility to build informed and empathetic communities.

MPI president Datuk Yong Soo Heong said the media hold a “critical responsibility not only to deliver news, but to uphold dignity, compassion, and public trust, especially during times of crisis.” “Reports on disasters, tragedies, and humanitarian issues must be ethical, factual, and humane, and must take into account cultural sensitivities, social norms, and relations between nations, particularly in cross-border reporting,” he said.

Yong emphasized that humanitarian coverage should not be driven by emotional excess or sensationalism. Journalistic reporting, he said, should never rely on extreme emotion or sensational narratives that could create misunderstanding or bias, but must instead be anchored in trust, factual accuracy, and real-world context. Referring to the recent natural disaster in Sumatra and Indonesia’s decision not to accept foreign assistance, Yong urged reporters to frame their coverage responsibly. He cautioned that the media must exercise care in shaping narratives to avoid misinterpretation or negative perceptions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

In a message on Sunday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proposed renewed efforts to ease tensions and preserve peace and stability in the region.

On his Facebook page, Anwar wrote that he had connected with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to exchange views and discuss the best course of action toward easing the tensions that have arisen between the two countries. “I reiterate the importance for Cambodia and Thailand to adhere to the spirit of dialogue, wisdom, and mutual respect in order to end tensions and preserve peace and stability in the region,” Anwar wrote. He added that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, to be held on Monday, is an appropriate and constructive platform for both countries to negotiate openly, resolve differences peacefully, and achieve a fair and lasting solution.

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence also confirmed on Sunday that Thai soldiers have continued to use F-16 fighter aircraft to drop bombs and toxic gas deep inside Cambodian territory, resulting in the deaths of 19 civilians and injuries to 79 others since the fighting began on 7 December.

