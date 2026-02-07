AJA Newsbites – February 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The BBC recently reported that Korea’s seaweed laver, or gim, is being dubbed a “black semiconductor” as its global popularity surges.

The report said demand has risen sharply alongside the spread of Korean culture, with many overseas consumers first encountering gim through K-dramas and K-pop before developing a broader interest in Korean food. According to the Korea Maritime Institute (KMI), Korea’s gim exports reached a record high of US$1.13 billion in 2025.

Foreign tourists visiting Korea described gim as “an iconic food often seen in dramas” and “a healthier alternative to potato chips.” The boom has also driven up domestic prices. The BBC noted that the average price per sheet rose from around 100 won to over 150 won, prompting the government and food companies to explore price-stabilisation measures, expand land-based farming, and increase investment in research and development.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The 22nd United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan, said the United States–Malaysia economic partnership continues to deepen, with the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) sending a strong signal of confidence to investors and reinforcing Malaysia’s role in global supply chains.

Speaking during a visit to Penang ahead of his departure from Malaysia on February 15, Kagan said the state has long been a cornerstone of bilateral ties, reflecting more than a century of sustained American investment and industrial cooperation. “Penang has played such an important role in the US–Malaysia relationship, particularly over the last 60 years, but really going back to its earliest days with American ships, traders and companies operating here,” he said.

According to Kagan, American companies have contributed significantly to Malaysia’s economic development across sectors including rubber, tin, oil and gas, manufacturing, and more recently electrical and electronics (E&E) and semiconductors.

“Penang is an example of the benefits the US has gained from a close relationship with Malaysia, and the benefits Malaysia has gained from the long-term, sustained presence of American companies. More than 312,000 Malaysians are directly employed by US companies nationwide, with hundreds of thousands more working in related supply chains.

“What I am proudest of is the investment in skills and talent. If you look closely, Malaysian companies in the semiconductor industry are virtually all founded by, or run by, people who once worked in American companies,” he added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President Samdech Techo Hun Sen hosted a meeting with His Excellency To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and His Excellency Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, along with delegations from the three parties, at the 7 Makara Palace in Phnom Penh.

According to the CPP, the tripartite summit held on Friday was organised to promote friendship, traditional solidarity, cooperation and mutual support in resolving issues in relations among the three parties in a timely and effective manner.

The summit was also held in the spirit of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, peace and sustainable development, for the benefit of the parties, states and peoples of the three countries. The CPP added that the meeting would contribute to building and safeguarding peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

The meeting of the three top leaders in Phnom Penh aims to further strengthen their warm relations and reflects their shared commitment to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, in line with the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term stability,” for the development and prosperity of the nations and peoples of the three countries.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Editors’ Council has called for ensuring the safety of journalists working in the field during the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh. The call was made in a statement issued by the Editors’ Council in Dhaka.

The statement said that journalists face various risks while carrying out their duties of collecting and disseminating news, and that the safety and security of journalists working in the field are particularly important at this time. In this context, the Editors’ Council urged the state, the interim government, the Election Commission and the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure adequate safety and security for journalists during election news coverage.

At the same time, the Editors’ Council also called on political parties to play an effective role in ensuring the safety and security of journalists. The statement, issued on Thursday evening, was signed by Editors’ Council President Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wrapped up a high-impact two-day state visit to Pakistan, with both capitals describing the relationship in terms of a “strategic partnership.”

In Islamabad, he met President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where discussions moved swiftly from warm protocol to concrete commitments. A package of bilateral documents was signed, and business leaders joined the talks to discuss investment opportunities and joint projects.

Security cooperation was also a key focus, with Mirziyoyev holding strategic talks with Pakistan Army Commander Field Marshal Asim Munir. Behind the scenes, diplomats advanced a core proposal to accelerate transport corridors linking Central and South Asia more closely.

Symbolism matched substance throughout the visit. Mirziyoyev received the Nishan-e-Pakistan, was awarded honorary academic titles, and witnessed the unveiling of a street sign bearing the name “Tashkent” alongside a newly established Babur Park in Islamabad. The farewell ceremony at Nur Khan Airbase concluded a visit aimed at boosting trade through updated preferential trade arrangements and logistics frameworks.

