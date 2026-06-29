AJA Newsbites – June 29, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

June 29 marks the 24th anniversary of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong. On this day in 2002, while South Korea was celebrating the FIFA World Cup, six sailors aboard patrol boat PKM-357, led by Lieutenant Commander Yoon Young-ha, gave their lives defending the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea.

The NLL is more than a maritime boundary — it is a vital line safeguarding South Korea’s security and protecting the five northwestern islands. Today, Korean naval personnel continue to patrol these waters with the determination to uphold what their predecessors defended.

Peace is never free. It is sustained by sacrifice, vigilance, and national unity. Remembering those who gave their lives is not simply an act of tribute, but a reminder that strong defence is the foundation of lasting peace.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia and Vietnam will strengthen cooperation in tourism and culture, including efforts to develop medical and halal tourism, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing.

The matter was discussed during a meeting with Vietnamese Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Lam Thi Phuong Thanh on the sidelines of the 13th Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Macao, China. “Thanh shared that Malaysia and Vietnam have many common strengths in tourism, culture and the arts. She expressed interest in Malaysia’s development of medical tourism and halal tourism, and looked forward to greater exchanges and closer collaboration between both countries,” Tiong said in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 28.

Tiong reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening long-standing ties with Vietnam, saying tourism remains a key bridge connecting both peoples, with strong potential for further collaboration in promotion, cultural exchanges, business events, and industry partnerships. “We also agreed that, while visitor exchanges between our two countries continue to grow, there remains considerable potential that can be further unlocked through stronger joint promotion, closer industry collaboration and the development of more attractive tourism experiences,” he said.

Tiong added that Thanh had invited Malaysia to participate in several major events in Vietnam this year and next, including APEC-related programmes, the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in Hanoi, a high-level dialogue on culture and creative industries, and an international cultural festival.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Park Jeong-bo has requested Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Municipal Police (PPMP) to host the second International Capital/State Police Council (ICPC) Forum in Phnom Penh.

The request followed the successful conclusion of the first ICPC Forum in Seoul from June 23 to 25, 2026, attended by Cambodia, China, the Philippines, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, the Netherlands, and several international partner organisations.

According to a PPMP report, outcomes agreed at the Seoul forum include closer cooperation between Seoul and PPMP through the provision of technical assistance, equipment, and training in combating cybercrime. Seoul also pledged continued support to PPMP in other areas of public security cooperation.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) have formed an electoral alliance for the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections, leaders of both parties announced at a joint press conference.

PPP’s Chaudhry Yasin said the alliance would benefit both parties in the region and that the PPP leadership has consistently raised the Kashmir issue on every platform. Under the agreement, JUI candidates in constituencies L-14 and L-23 will stand as joint candidates for both parties.

JUI Azad Kashmir chief Maulana Saeed Yusuf described the alliance as a historic first for Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “For the first time in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, we have formed an alliance with the Peoples Party. The PPP will support us in two constituencies, while JUI will support PPP candidates in all other constituencies,” he said.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260629 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN