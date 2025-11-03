AJA Newsbites – November 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin has been found to own not only two apartments in Gangnam but also land and commercial properties in Seoul’s Jung, Seongdong, and Gwanak districts. He and his wife reportedly acquired several of these assets through court auctions in the 2000s and still retain ownership. As President Lee Jae-myung continues to stress the need to curb real estate speculation, critics have raised questions about the credibility of the nation’s top financial watchdog. Governor Lee once argued that multiple home ownership should be prohibited by the Constitution, but later apologized before the National Assembly, describing his past remarks as inappropriate for a public official. His detailed asset disclosure has been delayed until January due to a system malfunction.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM) has expressed hope that the recent incident involving a minister’s conduct toward a journalist during a press conference will serve as a reminder to all parties to respect the role of the media in a democratic society.

This follows Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s apology on Sunday after a video circulated showing him scolding a local journalist during a press conference. NUJM General-Secretary Teh Athira Yusof said the union has taken note of the minister’s apology, adding that all parties should recognize the importance of media freedom in upholding the democratic principles of the nation.

Earlier, Nga apologized and retracted remarks he made during the pre-launch of Bukit Bintang’s “I Lite U” lighting initiative. He said he accepted all feedback regarding his comments at the event and withdrew any statements that may have caused confusion or discomfort among members of the media. Nga also emphasized that he holds the media — and their freedom of expression — in the highest regard as they carry out their duties.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The number of dengue patients in Bangladesh has exceeded 70,000 in the first 10 months of this year. During this period, 278 people have died from the disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Sources said that about 15,866 patients were admitted to hospitals last September, while in October the number rose to 22,520 — an increase of 42 percent in just one month. According to the DGHS, 651 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the 24 hours before 8 a.m. on Saturday (November 1). However, no new deaths were reported during this period.

Health experts warned that if intermittent rainfall continues in November and December, the risk of dengue infection will persist throughout the winter. They believe that it will be impossible to bring the situation under control without effective mosquito control measures.

