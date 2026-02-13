AJA Newsbites – February 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Feb. 12 that Kim Ju-ae, the 13-year-old daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, appears to have entered the “successor-designation stage.” The wording goes beyond earlier assessments that she was merely “in training.” The NIS said her profile has steadily risen through high-visibility events such as Air Force Day celebrations and a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. It highlighted how state media has increasingly placed her in the most prominent protocol position—centered in the front row alongside Kim and Ri Sol Ju. The agency also cited signs that she has offered opinions on some policy measures. The NIS said it will closely monitor the upcoming 9th Workers’ Party Congress for clues of formalization, including her participation level, symbolic language, use of her name, and possible party rule changes.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that the proposed Cyber Crime Bill will provide a broader legal framework to address the misuse of digital platforms, including the promotion of same-sex dating applications.

In a written parliamentary reply, Zahid said that while the draft law does not contain specific provisions targeting queer dating apps, it is designed to curb high-tech cybercrimes and strengthen enforcement against digital abuse.

“The drafting of the Cyber Crime Bill is a proactive move by the government to curb high-tech cybercrimes, including offences linked to same-sex dating apps. Although the bill contains no specific provisions dealing directly with same-sex dating apps, the legal framework introduced will serve as a basis for curbing the abuse of digital systems, including the risk of cybercrimes stemming from queer dating apps,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

He was responding to Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN–Besut), who had asked about the government’s plans to address same-sex dating applications through the new legislation. The Cyber Crime Bill is set to replace the Computer Crimes Act 1997.

According to Zahid, licensed service providers also bear responsibility for reducing harmful or inappropriate content directed at users, including content linked to queer dating applications. He stressed that enforcement would be carried out within the existing legal framework, noting that homosexual acts remain an offence under Malaysian law.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s and Singapore’s Supreme Courts this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding MOU on cooperation in the judicial sector, according to a press release issued by the Cambodian Supreme Court.

The MOU, signed on Tuesday, contains three main components. First, providing expertise in the digitalization of court administration. The Supreme Court of Singapore will share its experience in successfully implementing digitalization in court administration since 1997. This will assist the Supreme Court of Cambodia in studying and preparing the process of electronic filing e filing and case management systems, which are key elements in accelerating and improving the quality of justice services provided to citizens. Second, capacity building. This includes enhancing the capabilities of officials through the exchange of experience and training programs. Third, strengthening cooperation. This involves reinforcing mutual exchanges and expanding the scope of cooperation within the framework of friendly relations between the two parties, without creating obligations under national or international law.

The Chief Justices of the two nations’ Supreme Courts also held a meeting with their respective leaders and officials of the technology working groups, along with representatives from Cambodia’s Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, to discuss the practical implementation of the MOU, particularly regarding digital transformation initiatives at the Supreme Court of Cambodia.

