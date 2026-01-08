AJA Newsbites – January 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jun-seok, leader of South Korea’s Reform Party, has accepted a public debate challenge regarding alleged election fraud proposed by a prominent YouTuber, who pledged to donate 100 million won should his claims be disproven.

In a Facebook post dated January 6, Lee stated that he had received requests for such a debate for several months and described the challenger as “not a prankster.” He added that if the money is paid, he would donate it to a public library in Dongtan, emphasizing that he is open to debating election fraud advocates at any time. The challenge was issued by Park Se-beom, operator of the YouTube channel All About Self-Employment, which has approximately 260,000 subscribers. Following Lee’s acceptance, Park reaffirmed his commitment to donate the pledged sum if Lee successfully refutes his allegations.

In South Korea, claims of election fraud and official rebuttals continue to intersect, fueling online controversy, political polarization, and broader public debate over trust in the electoral system.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Economic and family considerations were the primary reasons behind 61,116 Malaysians relinquishing their citizenship over the past five years, with women accounting for the largest share at 35,356 cases during the five-year period up to December 17 last year. On average, approximately 10,000 Malaysians renounce their citizenship annually.

National Registration Department Director-General Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias said Singapore was the preferred destination for the overwhelming majority of applicants, accounting for 93.78 per cent of cases, followed by Australia at 2.15 per cent and Brunei at 0.97 per cent. Other countries collectively made up 3.1 per cent of those who gave up their citizenship. “The decision to relinquish Malaysian citizenship is largely driven by economic and family factors. In the case of Singapore, many Malaysians are employed there, and the availability of job opportunities and higher income levels makes it easier for them to obtain citizenship,” he said.

The largest group of applicants were those aged between 31 and 40, totaling 19,287 people (31.6 per cent), followed by those aged 21 to 30 with 18,827 applicants (30.8 per cent). This was followed by the 41 to 50 age group with 14,126 applicants (23.1 per cent), and those aged above 50 with 8,876 applicants (14.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, there were also cases involving the revocation of citizenship, although these were significantly fewer compared with voluntary relinquishments. Revocation may occur when Malaysians acquire foreign citizenship and exercise the rights of that nationality, such as voting, as Malaysia does not recognise dual citizenship under the Federal Constitution.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Pakistani government has announced enhanced security measures for Chinese citizens and joint development projects, including the establishment of a dedicated protection unit in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday during a visit to China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Naqvi made the remarks while meeting his Chinese counterpart, Wang Xiaohong, at the ministry’s headquarters, where he was warmly received by senior Chinese officials. The two sides held an extensive three-and-a-half-hour meeting that covered bilateral relations, counterterrorism cooperation, police training exchanges, and coordination in areas of mutual interest. Both countries agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms and enhance operational coordination.

According to officials, Pakistan and China reached a consensus to convene a Joint Working Group meeting every three months, while the interior ministers of both countries will meet annually. The ministers underscored the need for closer coordination to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of India, arrived in Sri Lanka today for a high-level, two-day official visit aimed at strengthening defense ties and promoting regional stability in the Indian Ocean.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, General Dwivedi is scheduled to hold meetings with Sri Lanka’s senior military and civilian leadership, including the Commander of the Army and the Defence Secretary. The discussions will focus on capacity building, joint training initiatives, and enhanced cooperation in maritime security. Military education constitutes a key component of the visit. General Dwivedi will address the Defence Services Command and Staff College and visit the Army War College in Buttala. He is also set to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the IPKF War Memorial.

The visit underscores New Delhi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, highlighting India’s strategic commitment to strengthening interoperability and fostering mutual trust with its southern neighbor.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to launch international flights on the Dhaka–Karachi–Dhaka route starting January 29.

In a press release issued on January 7, the national flag carrier announced that the route will initially be operated twice a week, with flights scheduled every Thursday and Saturday. Biman expressed hope that the introduction of the new service will facilitate passenger travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan, while also creating new opportunities for business, tourism, and family visits.

The aerial distance between Dhaka and Karachi is approximately 2,370 kilometers. However, in the absence of direct flights, airlines currently operate services to Pakistan via transit points in Middle Eastern countries.

