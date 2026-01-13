AJA Newsbites – January 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former People Power Party lawmaker In Yo-han said that the revelations that followed South Korea’s December 3 declaration of martial law left him feeling “disappointed and ashamed.”

Born into a missionary family that has served Korea for four generations, In was raised in the country and devoted his career to public medicine. His contributions included introducing Korean-style ambulances and supporting tuberculosis treatment efforts in North Korea. He also recalled his experience during the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Movement, when he served as an interpreter for foreign journalists and was later placed under police surveillance.

Reflecting on the martial law declaration, In said that he initially believed the president must have had an urgent national security reason that could not be fully disclosed to the public. Over time, however, he came to realize that this assumption was mistaken. Describing himself as a “failed lawmaker,” In said his resignation was an effort to relinquish privilege and to take personal responsibility in the pursuit of national reconciliation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s border security situation remains stable despite the recent bomb attacks on 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand, and Malaysians can continue to travel to Narathiwat as usual, according to Narathiwat provincial police commander Major General Prayong Kotsakha.

He said the situation has returned to normal and that the curfew in Narathiwat province has been lifted after authorities assessed the level of unrest as being under control. Security measures along the Thailand–Malaysia border have also been tightened.

“Patrols along the Golok River have been increased, and checks at border checkpoints, including those adjacent to Malaysia, have been stepped up. However, Thai police have yet to identify or arrest any suspects following the bomb attacks in Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat on Sunday,” he said.

Sunday’s incidents involved arson and explosions at 11 petrol stations, injuring one police officer and three army personnel. Five of the affected stations were located in Narathiwat. Meanwhile, the long-running conflict in southern Thailand has claimed thousands of lives since 2004, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region bordering Malaysia continue to fight for greater autonomy.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Political parties within the governing coalition are using arguments about cost efficiency and high political expenses as justification for proposing a change to the regional head election system, shifting it from direct elections by the people to selection through local legislative councils (DPRD).

According to social researcher Arya Fernandes of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), this argument is not valid. High political costs, Arya argues, are the result of misguided practices by political parties themselves. One such practice is the imposition of so-called “dowries” on candidates seeking party endorsement in regional elections.

In addition, money politics is widely practiced to secure public support, with associated costs that can exceed 50 percent of a prospective candidate’s total campaign budget.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Professor Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, has stated that it is now impossible for Bangladesh to participate in the World Cup in India. He said, “When the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) gives in to extremist forces and advises dropping our best bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, there is no longer a suitable playing environment. This no longer needs further proof.”

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (January 12), Asif Nazrul revealed that just four weeks before the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) received a letter from the security department of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The letter outlined three security concerns regarding Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India, one of which involved the inclusion of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Asif Nazrul said, “If the ICC expects us to form a team by excluding our best bowler, while also asking us to delay our elections, that is absurd and unreasonable.”

It is noteworthy that Mustafizur Rahman’s recent exclusion from the Indian Premier League (IPL) triggered strong reactions in Bangladesh, prompting the interim government to halt the broadcasting of the IPL in the country. Meanwhile, the BCB has formally requested the ICC to consider hosting the matches in Sri Lanka instead.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has denied reports circulating on social media claiming that fuel prices are set to rise sharply in the near future due to the creation of a common oil and petroleum products market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The ministry stated that no sudden price increases are expected and emphasized that fuel prices remain under government regulation. It added that the moratorium on price hikes for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel, introduced on October 16, 2025, as an anti-inflation measure, remains in effect.

Commenting on plans to launch a common EAEU oil market on January 1, 2027, the ministry stressed that the integration process will be gradual and will focus on harmonizing legislation, rather than automatically aligning prices with those of neighboring countries.

At the same time, the ministry acknowledged that significant price disparities pose risks of “gray” fuel exports and discourage investment in refinery modernization. It added that any transition toward market-based pricing would be carried out smoothly and in a socially balanced manner.

