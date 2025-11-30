AJA Newsbites – November 30, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Soon-sil, once a “kkotjebi” street child in North Korea who attempted defection nine times, is now the CEO of a food company generating 20 billion won (about 150 million dollars) in annual sales. After finally reaching South Korea in 2007, she began by doing hard labor at construction sites, enduring prejudice and mockery because of her origins. “I cried from hunger, never because the work was hard,” she recalls.

Drawing on the cooking skills she learned from her mother, a former military chef, Lee built the brand “Lee Soon-sil Pyongyang Myeongga,” producing North Korean–style dumplings, cold noodles, kimchi, and sauces. Her signature Pyongyang dumplings became a hit through home-shopping channels.

Her new restaurant in Dongtan, Hwaseong, along with five factories across the country, also serve as workplaces and community spaces for fellow defectors. “Be loyal, work hard for three years, and then open your own shop,” she advises, adding, “Every day we stay alive is a miracle and a blessing.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Vietnam have agreed to continue strengthening their bilateral relations and cooperation as good neighbours in Southeast Asia.

During a meeting in Phnom Penh on Friday between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and His Excellency Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the two leaders praised and highly valued the bilateral relations and cooperation between their nations in all fields, and encouraged the relevant ministries, institutions, and authorities to further advance them.

Both sides also commended the cooperation between sub-national administrations of the two countries’ border provinces, emphasizing efforts to further enhance relations and transform the border areas into zones of peace, friendship, and prosperity.

In addition, the two leaders discussed continuing to promote stronger Cambodia–Vietnam relations and cooperation in several important areas, including the economy, trade, national defense and security, education, health, culture, tourism, and infrastructure connectivity, for the greater benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto carries a major vision to improve the quality of healthcare services in Indonesia. Recently, he inaugurated the Emirates–Indonesia Cardiology Hospital (RS KEI) in Solo, Central Java, a grant from the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). RS KEI is equipped with modern, internationally standardized facilities and will serve as a referral center for cardiac treatment for Central Java and its surrounding regions.

However, this is not the only healthcare initiative being pursued by President Prabowo. He has instructed the Minister of Health, Budi Gunawan Sadikin, to build 66 new hospitals with modern facility standards similar to RS KEI. The goal of this project is to expand access to quality healthcare services across Indonesia, particularly in regions that still lack adequate medical facilities.

The construction of these hospitals is expected to improve the quality of life of Indonesians and reduce mortality caused by heart disease and other illnesses. In addition, the project is anticipated to strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare workforce and deepen cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE in the health sector.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the visit of Iran’s National Security Council Secretary to Islamabad further strengthened the positive relations between the two countries. During the visit, he met with Pakistan’s top leadership and held official talks. Both sides discussed a wide range of issues, including politics, trade, the economy, counter-terrorism, border security, regional connectivity, and cultural exchange. They agreed to deepen cooperation to promote mutual welfare and regional peace.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, emphasizing the need for close coordination and peaceful solutions. The spokesperson added that the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline remains on the agenda of both countries and should be resolved through bilateral dialogue.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.