AJA Newsbites – March 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The scrapping of patrol boat PKM-325, a key vessel in South Korea’s victory in the First Battle of Yeonpyeong on June 15, 1999, has drawn criticism over the military’s historical awareness.

The battle occurred near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) when North Korean patrol boats repeatedly crossed the maritime boundary, leading to a clash in which the South Korean Navy forced them back. The victory became a symbol of naval defense and was followed by later confrontations such as the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong (2002), the Daecheong naval clash (2009), and the Yeonpyeong shelling (2010).

Critics argue that ships involved in real combat carry strong symbolic value and should be preserved as security heritage. The Navy said maintenance costs outweighed the benefits of exhibition, but analysts say the decision reflects an overly administrative approach to assets tied to national sacrifice and historical memory.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg said the diplomatic efforts undertaken by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ease tensions in the Middle East are expected to have a significant impact on global political and economic stability.

He said Anwar has been actively communicating with leaders of Islamic countries in efforts to find ways to resolve the escalating conflict in the region. In return, he has also been contacted by Islamic leaders seeking ways to address the issue, which has implications for the global economy, particularly in the Southeast Asian region.

“We pray that the prime minister will be able to offer his ideas and encouragement to help calm the situation,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak-level Madani 2026 break-fast event at Masjid Jamek Negeri in Sarawak, which Anwar also attended, according to Bernama.

Abang Johari said Anwar’s efforts are important in easing global geopolitical tensions while ensuring stability that benefits the international community. He added that Anwar’s ability to play such a role is supported by Malaysia’s domestic political stability and unity among its people. “If our country were in turmoil, the prime minister would have to focus on domestic issues that would not help society beyond our borders. Malaysia is currently enjoying a peaceful environment with improving economic conditions, including a strengthening currency and increasing foreign investment,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation has affirmed that wars of aggression, tariffs, and the ongoing war in the Middle East have not shaken Cambodia’s industrial sector so far.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Strengthening National Resilience and the Implementation of Cambodia’s Science, Technology, Innovation, Industry and Trade Governance Strategy” on Thursday, Minister Hem Vandy said history has shown that when Cambodia is threatened, it rises up.

“When Cambodia’s markets were targeted to be closed, Cambodia created new markets. When Cambodia’s supply chains were targeted to be cut off, Cambodia strengthened its domestic production capacity. And when Cambodia faced greater pressure, it created and innovated even more,” he said.

He added that economic strength is the foundation of national security, and Cambodia must continue to diversify its economy, expand its markets, and strengthen domestic production capacity to reduce dependence and increase economic ownership.

As of the end of 2025, Cambodia had 3,083 large-scale factories in operation, employing more than 1.26 million workers, of whom over 71 percent were women, Hem Vandy said. He added that Cambodia also has around 750,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) employing nearly 3 million people, in addition to millions more working in the informal economy.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that the remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed during a U.S. torpedo attack on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena will be repatriated to Tehran today on a special flight departing from Mattala International Airport.

The sailors were killed when the vessel was intercepted and sunk off Sri Lanka’s southern coast amid escalating hostilities between Washington and Tehran. Following a directive from Galle Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda, the bodies—previously stored in mobile cold units at Galle National Hospital—were formally handed over to representatives of the Iranian Embassy.

According to the Iranian Army’s public relations office, 84 of the 104 casualties have been identified so far. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is hosting 236 survivors—32 crew members from the IRIS Dena and 204 from the IRIS Bushehr. Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said the survivors have been granted one-month humanitarian visas while diplomatic discussions continue regarding their eventual repatriation.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan’s oil refining sector posted strong results in early 2026, with gasoline production reaching 122.7% of the January–February plan.

The growth stems from coordinated operations at national refineries and the Akhal velayat gas-to-gasoline plant, supported by hydrocarbon extraction that exceeded planned targets. Key indicators surpassed their plans, including crude oil production (107.3%), refining output (107.1%), diesel production (106.4%), and liquefied gas output (119.7%).

These results support three strategic priorities: ensuring domestic fuel security, improving operational efficiency through modernization, and expanding petroleum exports. With substantial reserves, Turkmenistan continues to develop its refining capacity to increase export value.

Analysts note that sustained refining growth positions the country to capitalize on strong regional energy demand, potentially boosting petroleum product shipments to international markets. Turkmenistan is Iran’s immediate neighbor and also serves as a transit route for thousands of foreign nationals leaving Iran.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260314 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN