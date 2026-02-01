AJA Newsbites – February 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A newly appointed Iranian ambassador has officially begun his mission in North Korea, drawing renewed attention to relations between the two countries.

North Korea’s state media reported that Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly Standing Committee, received the ambassador’s credentials on behalf of leader Kim Jong-un at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on January 28. Officials from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry and members of the Iranian embassy attended the ceremony.

Iran and North Korea have long maintained diplomatic ties based on shared political positions, continuing communication despite shifting global dynamics. Analysts note that cooperation between the two nations in economic and military sectors has drawn international attention in recent years. The ambassador’s arrival highlights the persistence of diplomatic engagement linking Northeast Asia and the Middle East.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Sixteen police personnel departed for South Sudan on Saturday evening to serve with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in a year-long peacekeeping deployment.

The contingent, comprising 10 senior officers and six junior personnel, is led by police contingent head Deputy Superintendent Chan Yew Hiok, assisted by deputy contingent head Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Suhaili Abu Bakar. Bukit Aman Deputy Director of Management (Administration) Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the deployment reflects the international community’s trust in the police force as a disciplined, credible and integrity-driven security institution.

“This deployment is more than an overseas operational assignment. It is also a mission of security diplomacy, humanitarian assistance and global peacebuilding,” he said at the UNMISS coordination ceremony held in Sepang, Selangor, on Saturday.

Ahmad Dzaffir added that the officers will serve as individual police officers, tasked not only with maintaining public safety but also with advising, mentoring and assisting the South Sudan National Police Service in rebuilding a professional and integrity-driven policing institution trusted by the public.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation on sustainable infrastructure development.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Friday at the Ministry of Economy and Finance between Meas Soksensan, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Lavan Thiru, CEO of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank of Singapore.

Under the new MoU, the two sides will continue to collaborate on strengthening the structuring and implementation of infrastructure projects, facilitating relationships among key stakeholders, promoting capacity development, and leveraging private investment to support Cambodia’s development. The cooperation will focus especially on priority sectors such as renewable energy, clean water, waste management, transport and logistics, while also expanding to other potential sectors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Soksensan said the new MoU reflects the long-standing partnership between Cambodia and Singapore, as well as their shared commitment to promoting quality, inclusive and sustainable infrastructure development in Cambodia.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Export orders worth US$17.98 million were received at this year’s Dhaka International Trade Fair, while goods worth approximately US$32 million (Tk 39.3 billion) were sold during the month-long event.

This information was announced at the closing ceremony of the 30th Dhaka International Trade Fair, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka on January 31.

According to the fair authorities, the sectors that received export orders included multipurpose jute products, electrical and electronic goods, home appliances, cosmetics, hygiene products, processed food, handloom and textile products, home textiles, Nakshi Kantha, fabrics, and related items. Export orders were received from Afghanistan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey.

A total of 329 domestic and foreign companies participated in this year’s fair. Among them, 11 foreign companies from six countries — India, Turkey, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Malaysia — took part in the event.

