AJA Newsbites – January 25, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Senior Democratic Party figure Lee Hae-chan, a former prime minister of South Korea and current vice chair of the National Unification Advisory Council, has been reported to be in critical condition during an official visit to Vietnam.

Lee collapsed in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan. 23 after experiencing respiratory distress and was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Doctors diagnosed him with a myocardial infarction and performed a stent procedure, followed by extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life-support treatment. Lee entered national politics after being recruited by former President Kim Dae-jung and was first elected to the National Assembly in 1988. He later served as minister of education under the Kim Dae-jung administration in 1998 before going on to become prime minister.

In response to his condition, presidential adviser Cho Jung-sik and several ruling party lawmakers traveled to Vietnam. Medical officials said Lee’s vital signs have shown slight stabilization, though he remains unconscious in intensive care.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed claims that Malaysia handed over 5,207 hectares of land to Indonesia as compensation for three villages near the Sabah–Kalimantan border, describing the reports as untrue.

Anwar said the claims were false and that the Malaysian government would engage Indonesia through proper diplomatic channels and conduct negotiations accordingly. He made the remarks to reporters at the Madani Cultural Carnival and People’s Feast in Permatang Pauh, Penang, on Saturday.

The denial followed reports in Indonesian and international media suggesting that three villages in Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan — Kampung Kabulangalor, Kampung Lepaga, and Kampung Tetagas — had become part of Malaysian territory following an adjustment of the land boundary between the two countries.

The issue was raised last week by Indonesia’s National Border Management Agency (BNPP) when its secretary, Police Commissioner Makhruzi Rahman, briefed Commission II of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR). Makhruzi was quoted as saying that the development stemmed from the resolution of several “Outstanding Boundary Problems” (OBPs) between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly those involving Sebatik Island, which is divided between the two countries. According to the reports, three OBPs were formally resolved through a memorandum of understanding signed during the 45th Indonesia–Malaysia Joint Meeting held on Sebatik Island on February 18, 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has deported more than 200 foreign nationals, including 73 South Koreans, who were found to be involved in cybercrime, allowing their respective governments to proceed with further legal procedures.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s General Department of Immigration, a total of 209 individuals — comprising 73 South Koreans and 136 Burmese nationals — were arrested following the Cambodian government’s intensified measures to suppress cross-border crime and combat cybercrime. The department said those deported were both victims and suspects of cybercrime.

The deportations were carried out after the Cambodian government took strict legal action in its efforts to eradicate cybercrime, ensure the safety of people both regionally and globally, and hold all those involved accountable, including the masterminds behind such crimes. The measures also aimed to rescue victims who had been deceived into working in cybercrime operations, enabling them to regain their freedom and return to their home countries.

Since January 1, Cambodia has deported a total of 1,620 foreign nationals from 21 countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Myanmar. Within the framework of a nationwide campaign to crack down on technology-based fraud, expert teams from ministries, relevant institutions, and law enforcement agencies across the country, in cooperation with partner countries, have taken the strictest legal action against all perpetrators involved, without exception, the General Department of Immigration said.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The House of Representatives (DPR) Commission III has begun discussions today on the academic paper for the Draft Law (RUU) on Asset Confiscation related to corruption crimes. The commission meeting was chaired by Sari Yuliati, Vice Chair of DPR Commission III.

Head of the DPR’s Expertise Body Bayu Dwi Anggoro said the academic paper was prepared with the involvement of invited experts as part of public participation, including legal scholars from Gadjah Mada University, legal practitioners, and former researchers from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW). According to a summary of the academic paper, the draft bill on asset confiscation related to criminal acts is structured into eight chapters and 62 articles.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held a telephone briefing with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Gil Pinto, on Friday amid escalating political instability and reported military operations in the South American nation.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not disclose specific details of the conversation, the call followed an official statement in which Sri Lanka expressed its “deep concern” over the deteriorating situation. Colombo urged all parties to prioritise a peaceful resolution through de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue. Emphasising adherence to the UN Charter, Sri Lanka underscored the importance of non-intervention and respect for the sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people. The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to remain “seized of the matter” to help ensure regional stability.

The diplomatic engagement underscores Sri Lanka’s commitment to international law as it continues to monitor the safety and well-being of Venezuelan citizens during this period of heightened unrest.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan set a historic record for attracting foreign citizens in 2025. According to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, the number of foreign entrants reached 20,978,965, representing an 18.6% increase compared to the previous year. Total passenger traffic across the state border exceeded 37 million people, with more than 3.2 million vehicles processed.

The sharp surge in interest has been attributed to infrastructure development and effective security management. While entry procedures were streamlined, strict oversight remained in place: border guards identified more than 28,000 individuals with invalid documents, and 2,031 violators were deported.

The strong year-end results have reinforced Kyrgyzstan’s image as an open and safe country, successfully balancing tourism development with the protection of national interests. The growth in inbound flows has also become a powerful catalyst for strengthening the national economy.

