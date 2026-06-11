Malik Humeida Completes Official Guinness World Record in Historic Hydrofoil Wingboard Endurance Attempt

Malik has built a reputation for technical precision, endurance performance, and competitive consistency

By Habib Toumi

KIEL: Professional wingfoiler Malik Humeida has completed an official Guinness World Record attempt for the greatest distance covered by a hydrofoil wingboard in 12 hours, marking a significant milestone in the rapidly growing world of wingfoiling and endurance water sports.

Humeida, who competes professionally for Germany, currently ranks 17th worldwide in the Pro Men Division of the GWA Freefly Slalom World Cup 2025.

Widely recognized as one of the sport’s emerging international athletes, he has built a reputation for technical precision, endurance performance, and competitive consistency at the highest level of professional wingfoiling.

The record attempt was conducted under strict official regulations and monitoring protocols, requiring continuous hydrofoil wingboard sailing over an exact 12-hour period.

All tracking data, witness reports, and technical documentation have now been submitted to the Guinness World Records compliance department for review and ratification.

According to organizers, the verification process may take up to 12 weeks due to the extensive technical analysis and regulatory procedures required by Guinness World Records.

The endurance project was designed not only to challenge personal athletic limits, but also to test the boundaries of modern hydrofoil technology and long-distance performance within one of the world’s fastest-growing water sports disciplines.

Despite wingfoiling’s rapid international expansion, building a sustainable professional career within the sport remains a major challenge for athletes due to the demanding costs of training, travel, and highly specialized equipment.

Humeida’s international campaign and performance infrastructure are currently supported by key partners including WAVE HAWAII, racersfirst, and WVM Mönkeberg.



Wide local and international attention from the media

The project generated significant public and media attention across Germany and international digital platforms. Major German television networks covered the endurance challenge, while widespread online distribution further increased visibility for the sport and its supporting partners.

Wingfoiling is currently experiencing strong global growth and is under active consideration as a potential future Olympic discipline.

Humeida’s competitive focus, international ranking, and endurance-based projects are strategically aligned with the sport’s long-term Olympic ambitions.

Reflecting on the achievement, Humeida emphasized the importance of discipline and perseverance in elite sports performance.

“The primary takeaway from this project is that absolute targets can be achieved through honest, disciplined work,” he said. “Success in high-performance sports relies entirely on dedication, structured preparation, and persistent effort.”

“Absolute targets achieved through honest, disciplined work, highly functional infrastructure“

He also acknowledged the extensive support system required to execute an endurance challenge of this scale.

“An endurance project of this magnitude requires highly functional infrastructure,” Humeida said. “I sincerely thank my support team for the complex on-water logistics, my family for their continuous backing, and my partners — WAVE HAWAII, racersfirst, and WVM Mönkeberg — for providing the material and financial support that made this attempt possible.”

Absolute targets achieved through honest, disciplined work, highly functional infrastructure