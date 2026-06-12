AJA Newsbites – June 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Debate continues over proposals to reform South Korea’s military academies, including the Korea Military Academy. Critics agree the academy must adapt to future warfare, but argue that treating it as an outdated institution to be abolished or redeveloped ignores its historical and strategic significance.

Founded in 1946, the Korea Military Academy has educated generations of officers and military leaders, playing a key role in South Korea’s defence and modernisation. At the same time, it has faced criticism over elitism, rigid traditions, and the need for institutional reform.

Critics note that South Korea remains technically at war with North Korea, which continues to advance its nuclear and missile programmes. Any merger, relocation, or restructuring of military academies, they argue, should be based on thorough research, public consensus, and a comprehensive review of the nation’s entire officer-training system. Reform should strengthen professionalism without erasing history and tradition.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Hun Sen has announced action against traders and government officials importing frozen meat from Thailand.

Speaking during a meeting with local council officials, department leaders, and units in Banteay Meanchey province near the Thai border on Thursday, June 11, Hun Sen said legal action must be taken against those involved.

On Wednesday, June 10, Phnom Penh authorities confiscated several dozen tonnes of frozen meat from two large warehouses belonging to businesspeople in the capital. Hun Sen described the measure as a response to Thailand’s actions, which he said have pressured the Cambodian economy through electricity supply cuts and oil import blockades since the border dispute began.

He noted that Thailand has kept its border with Cambodia closed for a year, but this has not caused significant problems for Cambodia in terms of goods supply. Thailand, by contrast, has lost approximately 10 billion baht in sales to Cambodia, he said.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

PNS Hangor, the first Hangor-class submarine built in China for the Pakistan Navy, has arrived in Karachi. The vessel is being hailed as a new symbol of naval strength, defence self-reliance, and advanced military capability.

The Hangor-class submarine features state-of-the-art Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, advanced sonar systems, a stealth design, and the capability for extended underwater operations.

The commissioning ceremony for the Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine took place in China a month ago. Speaking at the time, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said disruptions to key maritime routes pose a major threat to global trade and energy supply, adding that these submarines will play a crucial role in securing vital sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has one of the highest average ages at first marriage in Central Asia, according to research by World Population Review. The average age at first marriage in the country stands at 26.3 years, comprising 27.6 years for men and 25 years for women.

Among Central Asian states, only Kyrgyzstan comes close, with an average marriage age of 25.4 years. In Uzbekistan, the figure stands at 24.7 years, while in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan it is 24.2 years. The data indicate that people in Kazakhstan generally delay marriage longer than their regional neighbours.

Experts attribute this trend to extended education, career development, urbanisation, and a growing desire among young people to achieve financial stability before starting a family.

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