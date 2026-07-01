AJA Newsbites – July 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s exports exceeded US$100 billion in a single month for the first time in June 2026, making it the world’s fourth country to reach the milestone after Germany, China, and the United States. According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, exports jumped 70.9% year-on-year to US$102.25 billion, while the monthly trade surplus reached a record US$36.15 billion. Semiconductor exports were the main driver, soaring to US$44.82 billion on strong AI-related memory demand and higher chip prices. First-half semiconductor exports totalled US$192.4 billion, already surpassing last year’s annual record. Exports to both China and the United States each exceeded US$20 billion, while shipments to ASEAN also hit an all-time monthly high. Officials credited robust AI demand and Korea’s advanced manufacturing competitiveness despite ongoing global trade and geopolitical uncertainties.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Two Malaysians injured in a bomb blast in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, Thailand on Monday, June 30, were not the intended targets of the attack, which Thai police believe was carried out by a separatist group.

Narathiwat provincial police commander Major General Prayong Kotsakha said investigators believe the improvised explosive device had been planted for another vehicle. “There were several vehicles on the road at the time. The two Malaysians were not the actual target. Their vehicle overtook the intended target before the explosion occurred,” he told the New Straits Times. Prayong said preliminary investigations indicate the attack was carried out by members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a separatist group active in southern Thailand. Investigations are ongoing.

The victims — Abdullah Syarapi Abd Rahman, 45, and Muhammad Yusri Udin, 38 — were injured when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a culvert in Tak Bai. Abdullah suffered shrapnel wounds to his forehead and serious injuries to his left leg and head, while Yusri sustained minor injuries. Both were initially treated at Narathiwat Hospital before being transferred to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru, Malaysia, on June 30 for further treatment.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information has strongly protested repeated violations by Thailand, which recently brought foreign journalists — including ABC media — into the O’Smach area without prior notification or permission from Cambodian authorities.

Ministry Spokesperson Tep Asnarith stated on Monday, June 30, that the O’Smach area is internationally recognised as sovereign Cambodian territory. Under international law and Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, all states are obligated to respect the territorial integrity and political independence of other states.

“The actions of the Thai military in bringing foreigners and journalists into this area are a direct violation of Cambodia’s national sovereignty. The Thai side has no right or jurisdiction to carry out military operations or bring journalists to report on Cambodian territory,” he said.

The Ministry called on the international community and the public to assess the situation based on facts and international law, and to avoid being misled by what it described as fabricated information prepared by Thailand on Cambodian territory.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260701 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN