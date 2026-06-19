AJA Newsbites – June 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook’s confirmation hearing, scheduled for June 25–26, is expected to proceed without any witnesses or reference witnesses. The parliamentary hearing committee approved the plan on June 18 after the ruling Democratic Party rejected opposition requests to summon 11 individuals, including former Naver chairman Lee Hae-jin.

Han, a former CEO of Naver and a leading figure in Korea’s digital industry, previously served as Minister of SMEs and Startups before being nominated for prime minister. The People Power Party argued that witness testimony was necessary to examine allegations involving Han’s property lease arrangements and Naver’s past sponsorship of Seongnam FC. The Democratic Party countered that the issues had already been reviewed during Han’s previous ministerial hearing and accused the opposition of attempting a political smear campaign.

The dispute highlights growing partisan tensions over the scope and effectiveness of parliamentary vetting, with questions remaining over whether a witness-free hearing can adequately assess the nominee’s qualifications and integrity.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Kazan Declaration was adopted by ASEAN and Russia on Thursday, June 18, reaffirming support for ASEAN centrality and a rules-based international order while pledging closer cooperation in security, economic, and technological fields.

The declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, sets out a shared vision for a peaceful and stable future and underscores both sides’ commitment to the UN Charter and international law.

In the field of security, particular attention was given to maritime cooperation, the protection of underwater infrastructure, biosafety, and combating cybercrime. The economic section covers cooperation in energy, agriculture, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence. Partnerships with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) were also endorsed, according to TV Brics as quoted by Bernama.

ASEAN and Russia also adopted joint statements on energy and culture, alongside a new Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-Russian Federation Strategic Partnership for 2026–2030. The energy statement formalises cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrogen, and nuclear energy — including small modular reactors (SMRs) — while committing both sides to improve connectivity, infrastructure, and institutional ties. The cultural cooperation document promotes intercultural dialogue, collaboration in cinematography and museum activities, and the digitisation of cultural heritage. The Comprehensive Plan of Action will serve as the roadmap for implementing the decisions and initiatives agreed under the strategic partnership.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit was held on June 17 and 18 to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country holds the ASEAN chairmanship in 2026.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Nearly 1,000 tonnes of Cambodia’s fresh durians have been officially exported to the Chinese market, with exporting companies continuing to collect from farmers for further shipments.

Roeun Ratana, Executive Secretary of the Cambodian Durian Association, told journalists on Thursday, June 18, that 50 containers of fresh durians — totalling approximately 900 tonnes — have been exported to China through two companies, via Vietnam and Laos. The exported durians come from Kampong Cham and Tbong Khmum provinces, where companies are purchasing from farmers and packing them for export at a price of around 12,000 riel ($3) per kilogram.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Cambodia’s current durian cultivation area stands at 16,193 hectares, of which 1,849 hectares are in Kampong Cham province.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is set to establish two free trade zones for the first time in its history, following in-principle approval by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at a meeting on June 17.

The zones are planned near the Matarbari seaport in Cox’s Bazar and near Chittagong port. Senior officials told reporters after the meeting that the initiative aims to boost the economy, expand international trade, attract foreign investment, and increase port-based economic activity.

The two zones will cover a total of approximately 600 acres, with one zone occupying around 300 acres in the Matarbari area. A free trade zone relaxes or removes customs and tax restrictions on international commercial activities, making it easier for foreign businesses and investors to operate.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ratified the electronic signatures on the US-Iran agreement, announcing that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” has been signed between the United States and Iran.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said: “This Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the honourable presidents of both countries, and I, as the mediator, have also ratified it. The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments manifests that both sides are committed to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.” Sharif added that the Islamabad MoU will come into effect immediately. As a first step, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States will lift its naval blockade.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan has secured 47th place among 163 countries in the Global Peace Index 2026, with an index score of 1.799 — surpassing several well-known countries including Kuwait, Armenia, and South Korea.

Within Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Tajikistan ranked fifth, trailing Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Romania, while outperforming Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

The Global Peace Index evaluates countries based on 23 criteria including public safety and militarisation. Iceland continues to lead the global rankings. Tajikistan’s improved standing reflects ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability, contributing positively to both the regional and global peace landscape.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Six individuals have been sentenced to life in prison and fined BD10,000 ($26,530) each for possessing and importing drugs with intent to supply, the Public Prosecution of Bahrain stated.

The High Criminal Court also ruled to permanently deport the defendants, identified as ‘Asians’, after completing their sentences. In Bahrain, a life sentence is defined as 25 years’ imprisonment.

The investigation began when the prosecution received a tip about a foreign criminal organisation smuggling narcotics and stimulants into the country for distribution. Some members carried out the smuggling by swallowing the drugs — a method known as being a drug mule — and later handed them over to fellow members within Bahrain.

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