AJA Newsbites – June 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s National Election Commission (NEC) is facing criticism over its overseas travel spending. According to data released by lawmaker Kim Gi-hyeon, the commission conducted 107 foreign trips involving 461 officials between 2022 and June 2026, spending a total of 2.45 billion won. Destinations included popular resort locations such as the Maldives, Kota Kinabalu, Thailand, and Malaysia.

A Nordic trip to Denmark and Sweden accompanied by former NEC Chairman Noh Tae-ak reportedly cost about 84 million won. Critics also questioned the quality of several post-trip reports, saying they contained only generic observations with limited policy value.

The controversy comes as the commission faces scrutiny over the recent local-election ballot shortage. Opposition lawmakers argue that both election management and overseas travel programmes require a thorough review to ensure accountability and effective use of public funds.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim departed from Subang air base on Tuesday, June 16, for Kazan, Russia, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Russia-Asean Business Forum.

“After completing my programme in Kazan, I will proceed to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for an official visit at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedow. Please pray that the affairs of my delegation and me will be eased and that the visit will bring the greatest possible benefits and returns to the country,” he said in a Facebook post.

Wisma Putra earlier said Anwar, who will lead the Malaysian delegation to the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan from June 17 to 18, will be accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

The summit marks the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia relations, which were established in Kuala Lumpur in 1991. According to Wisma Putra, the meeting will provide an opportunity for Asean and Russia to review progress achieved over the past 35 years and chart the future direction of cooperation under the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening practical cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food security, the digital economy, science and technology, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Secretariat of Border Affairs (SBA) has reiterated that its Joint Border Committee (JBC) has sent numerous notes to its Thai counterpart proposing a special JBC meeting and the dispatch of Joint Survey Teams to resume border work on the ground, but Thailand has repeatedly asked to postpone, citing internal politics related to national elections and procedural matters.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the SBA said the delay in appointing Thailand’s new JBC chairperson and members, along with related issues, contradicts previous agreements between the two countries under the JBC and General Border Committee (GBC) frameworks.

Cambodia maintains a firm stance against what it describes as the illegal occupation of its territory by the Thai military and continued violations of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the SBA said, adding that Cambodia rejects any alteration of the boundary line or the creation of new facts on the ground resulting from the use of Thai military force, whether in the past, present, or future.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that following the Iran agreement, Pakistan expects an improvement in its economic targets, forecasting economic recovery in 2027 after the end of the Iran war.

In an interview with a foreign news agency, Aurangzeb said it would be premature to make immediate changes to the budget, noting that energy infrastructure was damaged during the war and that full restoration of supply chains will take time. He said the conflict had pushed inflation back into double digits. Under Pakistan’s Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) budget, the economic growth target has been set at 4%, while the inflation target for the upcoming year stands at 8.2%.

Aurangzeb said prolonged regional instability negatively affects economic confidence, energy markets, and supply chains, but emphasised that external and geopolitical risks — including the potential economic impacts of regional uncertainty — have already been factored into economic planning. He added that an improved regional situation would be conducive to investment, trade, and economic activity. The Finance Minister also said the government is accelerating fiscal and institutional reforms.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The 8th meeting of Special Representatives and Envoys of the European Union and Central Asian countries for Afghanistan was held in Almaty on June 15. Delegations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the European Union, and the United Nations participated.

Participants focused on regional security, the socioeconomic situation in Afghanistan, and prospects for expanding international cooperation. One key topic was the development of transport, logistics, and transit routes through Afghanistan, with participants noting that infrastructure modernisation could strengthen trade and economic ties between Central and South Asia while expanding cooperation with Europe. The UN’s role in providing humanitarian support and promoting sustainable development in Afghanistan was also emphasised.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov confirmed Ashgabat’s readiness to continue supporting Afghanistan’s peaceful and economic development through infrastructure projects, electricity supplies, and regional partnerships.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260617 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN