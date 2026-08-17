Zahid Hussain, a Bridge Between Korea and Pakistan, Named Recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz   

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalists Association Publisher of The AsiaN

SEOUL: Zahid Hussain, a Pakistani who has spent nearly two decades promoting friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and Pakistan, has been named a recipient of Pakistan’s prestigious civil award, the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, or Medal of Excellence.

The Government of Pakistan announced the recipients of its national civil awards on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Hussain was recognized for his contributions to Pakistan, particularly his efforts to promote a positive image of the country in Korea and to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. The award is scheduled to be formally conferred on March 23, 2027, Pakistan Day.

Hussain arrived in South Korea in 2008 under the Korean Government Scholarship Program and has since built a life and career spanning education, broadcasting, business and cultural exchange.

He studied electrical and electronic engineering at Korea University and later earned an MBA from Sungkyunkwan University’s SKK Graduate School of Business. Over the years, he has also been actively involved in Pakistani student and community organizations and various programs connecting Pakistani and Korean society.

Hussain became familiar to many Korean viewers through JTBC’s television program “Abnormal Summit,” where he appeared as a Pakistani representative. Through broadcasting, lectures, cultural activities and social media, he has sought to introduce Pakistan, Islam and Muslim culture to Korean audiences while also helping Pakistanis gain a deeper understanding of Korea.

His efforts have been recognized in Korea as well. Among other honors, he was named an honorary citizen of Seoul and has participated in tourism and cultural promotion activities. Hussain expressed his gratitude after learning of the honor.

“Thank you for always supporting and encouraging me,” he said in a message. “I am proud that the efforts I have made over the past 18 years have been recognized. I ask for your continued support in the years ahead.”

His activities have also extended beyond the promotion of his own country. When tragedy has struck Korea, Hussain has publicly expressed solidarity with Korean people. Following the Muan airport air disaster, for example, he shared a memorial message for the victims and their families, saying that the people of Pakistan stood together with Korea during a difficult time.

Such gestures reflect the role Hussain has sought to play throughout his years in Korea: not simply as a Pakistani living abroad, but as a bridge connecting two societies.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz is one of Pakistan’s established national civil honors, awarded to individuals recognized for distinguished achievement and service in various fields.

For Hussain, the recognition carries particular meaning because much of his work has been carried out far from his homeland. His nearly 18 years in Korea have been devoted in significant part to presenting Pakistan to Koreans beyond stereotypes and headlines, while introducing Korean society and culture to Pakistanis.

His selection for the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz therefore represents more than a personal honor. It also highlights the growing importance of people-to-people diplomacy between Korea and Pakistan.

Hussain said he hopes to continue working to deepen friendship and understanding between the two countries.

The medal will formally be presented in March next year, but the work behind it has already spanned nearly two decades — a journey that began with a Pakistani scholarship student arriving in Korea in 2008 and developed into a continuing effort to bring Korea and Pakistan closer together.