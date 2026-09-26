AJA Newsbites – September 26, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A shark about 3 to 3.5 meters long has become an unlikely attraction at a waterway in Busan’s North Port waterfront park. The shark, identified by the National Institute of Fisheries Science as likely a sandbar shark, was first spotted on September 18 and has remained in the park’s waterway for over a week.

Nicknamed “Bukhangi” by social media users after the port’s Korean name, the shark drew more than 62,000 visitors by 3 p.m. on September 24 — the first day of the Chuseok holiday — over 30 times the park’s usual daily weekend attendance. Nearby shops and cafés have reported a surge in business. One newspaper estimated that visitor spending and its wider economic impact could amount to around 30 billion won if the shark remains through the holiday, though the figure is a projection based on assumptions.

The coast guard initially considered guiding the shark toward open water, but the fisheries institute advised against it, warning that the shark could become agitated. Officials are currently monitoring the situation and waiting for the shark to leave the waterway on its own. Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-su asked citizens to enjoy the park safely.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A Cambodian delegation led by Ministry of Commerce Under Secretary of State Nam Lynal visited Malaysian convenience store chain KK Super Mart on September 24 as part of a business engagement to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The delegation was received by the Malaysia-Cambodia Business Association (MCBA) and Malaysia Chinese Assembly Hall (MCAH). Discussions covered potential cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism and business, in addition to trade and investment.

In a joint statement, the MCBA and MCAH said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including encouraging more Malaysian companies to explore opportunities in Cambodia and facilitating the entry of Cambodian products into the Malaysian market.

MCBA founding president Datuk Seri Ricky Yaw said cooperation should extend beyond trade and investment to include education, healthcare, professional services and human capital development. He also encouraged Cambodian families to consider Malaysia as a destination for education, healthcare and tourism.

Nam Lynal invited Malaysian companies and investors to visit Cambodia to gain firsthand knowledge of its market and investment opportunities. At KK Super Mart, the delegation gained insights into Malaysia’s retail business model while exploring potential for Malaysian brands to expand into Cambodia.

The delegation also met business representatives from the Associated Chinese Societies of Commerce Malaysia (Soccom) to discuss further cooperation, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that the nation’s exports now reach 177 countries, with total export values climbing to nearly $35 billion, an increase of over 18 percent.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on September 25, Hun Manet highlighted progress in strengthening domestic supply chains and connecting them to international markets. The Ministry of Commerce continues to drive these efforts through institutional reforms, digital transformation of public services, and market diversification.

Despite global challenges including geopolitical tensions, energy crises, and climate change, Cambodia’s trade has grown steadily during the current seventh-legislature government. Leveraging trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and bilateral free trade agreements with China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, the country has expanded its global market presence.

Procedures are also underway to ratify the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific, which is expected to further support agricultural value-added exports and domestic industries.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community.

Sharif warmly welcomed Prince Rahim and recalled their meeting earlier this year during the Aga Khan’s first official visit to Pakistan in May following his accession after the passing of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in February 2025.

The Prime Minister commended the longstanding services of the Ismaili community toward Pakistan’s socio-economic development and highlighted the valuable tradition of community service and civic engagement. He also appreciated the work of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in financial inclusion and tourism promotion, and emphasized the importance of further cooperation in these sectors.

Prince Rahim expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s warm sentiments and his resolve to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the AKDN. Sharif extended an invitation to Prince Rahim to visit Pakistan on a regular basis.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that more arrests may follow in the criminal investigation into the deaths of 14 service members during naval exercises in the Caspian Sea. Five senior officers have been detained in Aktau on charges of negligence and violations of navigation rules that led to the deaths. Those detained include the Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces, two military unit commanders, and the commanders of a marine infantry company and a patrol boat.

The tragedy occurred on September 24 during the Khazar Korgany-2026 exercises, approximately 43 kilometers from Aktau in the Mangystau region. While 17 service members were disembarking from the patrol vessel Qaisar in approximately one-meter-deep water, sudden weather deterioration and intensifying winds swept them out to sea. Three were rescued; the bodies of 14 were recovered. The soldiers who died were born between 2005 and 2007.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a day of national mourning and expressed condolences to the families. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov established a government commission under Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to investigate. Prosecutors have questioned over 30 personnel and seized documents and video footage to determine whether the risks were recognized before the exercise began.

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