AJA Newsbites – September 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung proposed a phased approach to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula in his address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on September 22.

Lee called for first halting further advances in North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities, then reducing them over the medium term, with a nuclear-free peninsula as the long-term goal. He said Seoul would work to help restart stalled US–North Korea talks and develop them into dialogue among the parties concerned on ending the Korean War and establishing a peace system.

Lee also pledged to respect the North’s political system on the international stage and seek cooperation on public health, disasters and climate change. South Korea would act as both a party to peace on the peninsula and a “pacemaker” for dialogue, he said. The president presented three blueprints for peaceful coexistence: mutual respect and inclusiveness, stability that removes the need for conflict, and responsible peace that contributes to global security.

North Korean diplomats attended the session for US President Donald Trump’s speech but left their seats empty during Lee’s address, underscoring the challenges ahead for engagement.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has reaffirmed its close partnership with the Philippines, with cooperation in ASEAN, trade and investment, and peacebuilding in Mindanao continuing to serve as key pillars of bilateral relations.

Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino said Malaysia strongly supported the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairmanship under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, particularly as the regional grouping begins implementing the ASEAN 2045 vision. Speaking at a reception marking Malaysia’s 69th National Day in Manila on September 21, he said Malaysia was proud to see its close neighbour carry forward ASEAN’s work at an important time for the region.

Abdul Malik said ASEAN cooperation was particularly important in strengthening regional resilience amid conflicts and challenges, including developments in West Asia, Palestine and Gaza, as well as Europe, which had caused immense humanitarian suffering and displacement. “We hope that all parties involved continue to push for peace and stability through dialogue and mediation in the tradition of ASEAN,” he said.

On bilateral ties, he described the relationship as deep, practical and people-centred, underpinned by shared geography, history, culture, family connections and a common interest in maintaining a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood. “The close engagement between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has further strengthened the positive momentum in our relations,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

The ambassador also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to supporting peace and development in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), congratulating the Philippines and the people of BARMM on the recently concluded first parliamentary election.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence is hosting the Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) meeting in Phnom Penh from September 21 to 24. The four-day event has brought together 50 representatives from 14 organizations across ASEAN member states to discuss ASEAN centrality and a rules-based regional order amid complex geopolitical shifts.

Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, initiated the discussions, which emphasize international law and cooperation in tackling emerging threats such as cybercrime, maritime security, and transnational crime. Cambodia also shared its peacebuilding experience through the Win-Win Policy, highlighting dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.

ASEAN’s 11 member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam. The meeting outcomes will be compiled into practical recommendations for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) to guide future regional defence cooperation.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR) has formed a working committee to discuss the Agrarian Reform Bill, with the government submitting 598 entries on its list of legislative issues, including 297 proposed deletions. The process highlights continuing debates over institutional authority, conflict resolution, and public participation in land reform.

The central issue remains how to provide stronger legal certainty, accessible information, and effective mechanisms for communities seeking recognition or resolution of land rights. The DPR’s Legislation Body finalized the draft bill on September 7, and all political party factions approved it to move forward in the legislative process. The bill consists of 16 chapters and 70 articles, and includes provisions for the establishment of a National Agrarian Reform Agency (BRAN) under the President’s authority. Deliberation is targeted for completion before September 24, National Farmers’ Day.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Sindh Agriculture University and Turkish universities have explored avenues for academic exchange, joint research, and technical skills development, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in higher education and applied research between Pakistan and Türkiye.

A delegation of 10 students and graduates from various Turkish universities in agriculture, business and information technology visited Sindh Agriculture University in Tando Jam, southern Sindh province, on September 22 under the auspices of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). The delegation, accompanied by supervisors, a translator and other staff, toured the university’s academic and research facilities, including a greenhouse established with TİKA support.

The delegation received briefings on the university’s academic and research activities, degree programs, and national and international linkages, as well as greenhouse technology for protected crop production. The TİKA-supported greenhouse focuses on developing crop production practices suited to changing climatic conditions and studying crops beyond those commonly cultivated under Sindh’s prevailing climate.

A significant number of Pakistani graduates, particularly alumni of Sindh Agriculture University, are currently pursuing higher education in Türkiye, providing a foundation for further academic and institutional ties between the two countries.

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