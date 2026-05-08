AJA Newsbites – May 8, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has officially received final “combat suitability” approval, marking a major milestone after more than a decade of development.

According to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the KF-21 successfully completed extensive verification of flight performance, air-to-air combat capability, and operational safety following its provisional approval in 2023. Since testing began in 2021, the aircraft has undergone more than 1,600 test flights and over 13,000 evaluation procedures, including aerial refueling and

eapons launch tests. DAPA said the fighter now meets the operational requirements of the South Korean Air Force and is capable of conducting real combat missions.

The first mass-produced aircraft is expected to be delivered later this year, while additional testing will continue to expand the jet’s air-to-ground strike capabilities. Officials described the achievement as evidence that South Korea has fully secured independent fighter jet development technology.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Three South Korean nationals are set to be charged at the Raub Sessions Court in Pahang, Malaysia, on Friday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a fellow South Korean on April 17, according to Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar. He said the suspects, aged between 28 and 40, are expected to be brought before the court at 9 a.m.

According to police, the 40-year-old victim was allegedly abducted while traveling from Genting Highlands to his home in Kuala Lumpur, the New Straits Times (NST) reported. The three suspects will face charges under Section 3(1) of Malaysia’s Kidnapping Act 1961 for kidnapping for ransom, an offense punishable by between 30 and 40 years in prison as well as whipping upon conviction.

On April 24, police rescued the kidnapped South Korean man from a homestay in Melaka. Authorities had earlier arrested the three suspects during a raid on the premises on April 21.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen has backed the government’s position on resolving the overlapping maritime claims between Cambodia and Thailand following Thailand’s unilateral withdrawal from the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, known as the MOU 2001.

In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Hun Sen said no new bilateral mechanism should be created to replace the MOU, and that the process should instead move directly toward mechanisms under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), where a fair resolution could be achieved with the involvement of a third party, as previously emphasized by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“For me, having worked on this issue since the administration of former Thai Prime Minister Chatichai Choonhavan from 1989 to 1990, and later participating in the signing of the MOU 2001, I deeply regret Thailand’s unilateral decision to cancel the agreement on the grounds of a lack of progress,” Hun Sen wrote.

While expressing hope that both countries would move together toward an appropriate international mechanism with jurisdiction over maritime disputes, Hun Sen stressed that Cambodia is acting in accordance with international law despite Thailand’s frequent leadership changes.

“Please do not accuse Cambodia of ‘internationalizing’ a bilateral issue, nor claim that Cambodia is setting a trap by inviting third-party or international involvement,” he said. “Likewise, please do not urge Cambodia to establish a new bilateral mechanism to replace the one that Thailand has unilaterally cancelled.”

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Vietnamese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam is set to arrive in Sri Lanka tonight for a high-profile state visit aimed at strengthening economic and strategic cooperation.

Invited by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, To Lam is accompanied by a delegation of around 200 officials and business representatives. The visit is seen as an important step in advancing bilateral relations, with To Lam scheduled to address the Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday.

Vietnamese Ambassador Trinh Thi Tam said the visit is intended to create “fresh momentum” in traditional areas of cooperation such as trade, agriculture, and aviation, while also exploring emerging sectors including the digital economy and energy transition. The visit comes as Sri Lanka seeks to diversify foreign investment sources to support its economic recovery.

Authorities have imposed heightened security measures and traffic restrictions across Colombo through May 8 to facilitate the delegation’s movements between key government venues, including the Presidential Secretariat and Parliament. The visit is expected to result in several agreements, reflecting deeper cooperation between the two Asian countries.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded 75 percent more rainfall than normal during the pre-monsoon season this year due to changes in wind patterns, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas across five northeastern districts.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, April was the hottest month of the year. The normal average rainfall for April is typically 119 millimeters, but this year the country recorded 196 millimeters of rainfall, representing an increase of 75.7 percent. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Sylhet division, which received 603 millimeters — 104.4 percent above normal levels. Dhaka recorded 79.8 percent more rainfall than usual, while Chittagong received 36.5 percent above-average rainfall.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

A sharp rise in medicine prices in Pakistan has come under scrutiny after lawmakers revealed that the cost of some medicines has increased by up to 100 percent over the past two years.

The issue was raised during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Health in Islamabad, where committee members strongly criticized the nationwide increase in pharmaceutical prices. During a briefing to the committee, officials said medicine prices were deregulated in 2024 during the tenure of the caretaker government, allowing pharmaceutical companies to set prices independently. Since then, the prices of various medicines have reportedly risen by as much as 100 percent over the past two years.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said investigations into espionage cases involving foreign entities, as well as incidents linked to support for Iranian attacks against the Kingdom, found that those arrested had close ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the ideology of Wilayat al Faqih, or “Guardianship of the Jurist.”

The ministry said it is conducting a comprehensive security and legal review of unlawful activities related to the exploitation of ideological and religious movements through media outlets, online platforms, and social, charitable, and educational institutions, including schools and kindergartens.

According to the ministry, some intellectual and religious groups have used such channels to spread distorted ideas and deepen the influence of extremist ideology. It added that the ultimate objective of these activities is to incite hostility against the state, intimidate citizens and civil society institutions, spread hatred within society, and threaten national security and public safety.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260508 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN