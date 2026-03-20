AJA Newsbites – March 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Global attention is intensifying around the return of BTS, with analysts emphasizing not only their cultural influence but also their significant economic impact. The group’s comeback comes amid renewed global interest in K-pop, following a K-pop-themed animated film winning major awards at the Academy Awards.

The upcoming concert in Seoul is expected to stimulate multiple sectors—including tourism, retail, fashion, beauty, and hospitality—as hotel bookings and flight demand surge. International media have described the event as a city-wide cultural project rather than merely a concert.

Experts note that BTS represents a national cultural asset with the capacity to drive economic activity and enhance global branding. While legal risks involving figures within the industry remain under discussion, many observers emphasize that cultural achievements and judicial matters should be assessed separately.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said that Aidilfitri reflects the enduring unity of Malaysia’s multiracial society and the values underpinning the Malaysia Madani concept. According to him, the celebration is not only observed by Muslims but also shared across communities through traditions such as visiting and open houses, symbolizing mutual respect and cultural harmony.

“During Aidilfitri, Malaysians come together, share meals, and strengthen bonds regardless of religion, race, or background. This is the true beauty of our country, where respect, compassion, and togetherness form the foundation of a strong unity,” he said in a Facebook video post.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, noted that the festive season is a time to return to what matters most—family, love, and togetherness—especially for workers, including those in the gig economy, as they make their journey home for Syawal.

“As Syawal approaches, many begin their journey back to their hometowns, carrying with them a deep longing for their loved ones. It is in these moments that we strengthen ties, nurture understanding, and reinforce the unity that underpins the nation’s strength,” he added, while extending Aidilfitri greetings and wishing Malaysians a safe journey home.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has received grant financing from Japan for the “Expansion of Clean Water Supply System” project in the southern provincial city of Takhmao, aimed at promoting the country’s socio-economic development while further strengthening bilateral cooperation under the Cambodia–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a new Exchange of Letters has increased the funding for the project—originally signed on March 24, 2020—from 3.421 billion yen (approximately US$22 million) to 3.568 billion yen (approximately US$23 million).

This additional grant financing, signed on Thursday in the presence of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and Mr. Ueno Atsushi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Cambodia, reflects Japan’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Kingdom, where bilateral cooperation between the two nations has long been established.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260319 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN