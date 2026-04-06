AJA Newsbites – April 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former People Power Party (PPP) figure Lee Jung-hyun has announced his candidacy for the proposed Gwangju–Jeonnam integrated mayoral race, vowing to “fight to the end” and demonstrate that conservative politics still has a place in the region.

Gwangju and South Jeolla have long been strongholds of liberal politics, with no conservative party ever winning a metropolitan or provincial leadership post there. Conservative victories in parliamentary elections have also been virtually nonexistent since 1988.

Lee made history in 2014 by winning a by-election in Suncheon–Gokseong, becoming the first conservative lawmaker elected from the region. His latest bid is widely seen as a symbolic challenge, as the People Power Party seeks to expand its presence in the Honam region through broader candidate recruitment and lowered entry barriers.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia must adopt a prudent diplomatic approach in navigating global economic uncertainties arising from geopolitical conflicts that are disrupting supply chains and affecting commodity prices.

He said that while the country remains firm in its stance on international issues, its trade and economic relations with major global powers must be managed strategically. According to Anwar, the art of diplomacy enables Malaysia to maintain good relations with various countries, including those in the Middle East and the United States (US), without compromising national interests.

“While we are firm in addressing injustices, including those involving the United States, we must remain wise and avoid becoming overly adversarial so that we can continue to maintain trade cooperation.

“This is the art of diplomacy, and the Foreign Ministry plays a key role in guiding us. While we firmly support Iran, we continue to engage in trade with the US. Some countries push for confrontation and ask whether we are ‘with them or against them.’ That approach does not work—we must act with wisdom,” Anwar said at the launch of Kolej Vokasional Pengerang at SMK Tanjung Pengelih on Sunday.

Citing the global energy crisis, including disruptions to oil supply, Anwar said strong diplomatic ties have enabled Malaysia to manage such challenges strategically. He said discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had enabled Malaysia to secure clearance for seven Malaysian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to resume their journey.

“We contacted leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and the United States on current issues, yet we were still able to engage Iran at length and seek the President’s cooperation to release our seven vessels—and he agreed immediately. This is not easy,” he said.

“I informed the Iranian President that our vessels were still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and that this was critical for our people’s needs and national oil supply. Immediately after the call, he instructed that Malaysian vessels be given passage. This shows that good diplomatic relations are essential,” he added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has recently ordered an investigation following Thai media reports about a network involved in illegal oil smuggling from Thailand into Cambodia, stating that those involved must be severely punished.

In a message posted on social media platforms Facebook and Telegram last Friday, Hun Manet wrote, “I have seen Thai media outlets reporting on a case involving a network of illegal oil smuggling from Thailand into Cambodia. I have ordered His Excellency Keo Rattanak, Minister of Mines and Energy; His Excellency Sar Thet, Commissioner-General of the National Police; and His Excellency Kun Nhim, Director-General of the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia, to thoroughly investigate this case.”

“If this is indeed the case, all relevant individuals must be investigated and strict legal action must be taken. If any oil company is involved, its license must be revoked. If any civil servant or member of the Cambodian armed forces is involved, their position must be terminated and they must be dismissed, regardless of rank or status,” the message read.

The Prime Minister also noted that Cambodia has suspended the purchase of all types of fuel and gas from Thailand since June 2025, and there is no longer any need to import oil from Thailand, as the country has sufficient supply from other sources.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government has announced that it will take the initiative to develop a market structure by reviewing models from various countries, including India and Indonesia.

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir announced the initiative during a National Parliament session on Sunday, aimed at controlling the prices of essential goods. He said during the session, chaired by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, that the Commerce Ministry is actively working to ensure the supply of daily necessities at reasonable prices across the country.

The minister added that the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) has been tasked with reviewing existing models from other countries, including India and Indonesia, in order to develop a standardized framework.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

After Pakistan decided to return $2 billion in deposits to the United Arab Emirates this month, along with 6% interest, concerns have emerged that the country’s external financing gap may widen.

The government will now either have to manage this growing financial gap on its own or persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to relax the foreign exchange reserve target set for the State Bank of Pakistan until June 2026. When contacted, the IMF Resident Chief in Pakistan, Maher Binici, said briefly that he would look into the matter.

According to officials, it had been expected that $3.7 billion in deposits from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait would be rolled over during the current fiscal year. However, Pakistan is now set to repay $2 billion in mid-April 2026, while the remaining $1 billion is likely to be paid in June or July.

Following this development, the financial gap could widen to approximately $2.46 billion, including the 6% interest payment. A government official said that Pakistan is engaged in diplomatic efforts to ease global tensions and that the repayment of the outstanding amount is a matter of national dignity.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260406 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN