Kyungbok University Empowers International Students at ‘2026 Global Talent Fair’ to Boost Global Career Opportunities

GKS international students from Kyungbok University take a commemorative photo

at the ‘2026 Global Talent Fair for International Students’ exhibition hall. (Photo Courtesy of Kyungbok University)

SEOUL: Kyungbok University actively participated in the “2026 Global Talent Fair for International Students,” the largest employment fair of its kind in South Korea, reaffirming the university’s commitment to empowering international students with meaningful career opportunities in the Korean job market.

Held on June 1, the event brought together around 20 international students from the university under the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program, all demonstrating strong enthusiasm and determination to launch their professional careers in Korea.

Students engaged in a wide range of practical and career-focused activities, including recruitment interviews, corporate briefing sessions with leading Korean companies, specialized employment lectures, and legal consultations on visas and immigration matters.

Marking its 18th anniversary this year, the “Global Talent Fair for International Students” has established itself as South Korea’s leading recruitment platform dedicated to connecting foreign students with local employment opportunities.

The 2026 edition featured nearly 100 major Korean companies conducting face-to-face interviews and company-specific information sessions aimed at identifying and recruiting outstanding global talent.

Students from Kyungbok University approached the event proactively by pre-registering for interviews and participating in rigorous on-site recruitment screenings, reflecting their strong preparedness and ambition.

Recognizing that South Korea’s corporate hiring culture can often be unfamiliar to international students and expatriates, the university ensured participants benefited from a comprehensive and immersive experience through tailored support programs, including industry-specific employment seminars, one-on-one career consulting, immigration and residency counseling, and detailed guidance on government-supported employment pathways.

“We hope this fair provided a valuable hands-on opportunity for our GKS international students to overcome barriers to employment within Korean companies and strengthen their practical job readiness,” an official from the university’s Office of International Affairs stated.

The official added that Kyungbok University remains fully committed to expanding comprehensive career support initiatives that enable talented students from around the world to integrate successfully into Korean society and grow into highly competitive global professionals.