AJA Newsbites – April 29, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jae-myung criticized the growing tendency of schools to cancel picnics and field trips due to safety concerns. Quoting a Korean proverb, he said schools should not take away valuable learning opportunities simply to avoid responsibility.

He stressed that picnics and school trips are an integral part of education, as students learn teamwork, discipline, and real-world experience outside the classroom. Lee added that if safety is the issue, the government can provide additional funding, hire dedicated safety personnel, and deploy support staff to reduce teachers’ burdens. He also suggested seeking assistance from community volunteers.

Referring to recent cases involving violations of teachers’ rights, Lee said that protecting teachers and protecting students are not mutually exclusive goals. He called for swift measures to stabilize schools nationwide.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The 3,112-sq-km Sarawak Delta Geopark has been officially endorsed as a UNESCO Global Geopark, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to preserve its unique geological, ecological, and cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism.

The Forest Department Sarawak said in a statement that the certificate presentation ceremony was held on April 27 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Sarawak Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, Datuk Len Talif Salleh, represented the state and led the delegation to receive the certificate from Kristof Vandenberghe, Chief of the UNESCO Earth Sciences and Geoparks Section.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed through a holistic approach to protection, education, and sustainable development. The department said the achievement reflects years of dedicated collaboration among local communities, government agencies, researchers, and conservation partners.

“Their collective efforts have ensured that the Sarawak Delta is not only protected but also sustainably managed for future generations. It reflects the strength of partnerships among communities, scientists, and policymakers in achieving a shared vision,” it said, as reported by Bernama.

The recognition places Sarawak on the global map and is expected to foster responsible tourism that supports local economies without compromising environmental integrity.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, PRAK Sokhonn, on Monday held a bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the meeting, held on the margins of the 25th ASEAN–EU Ministerial Meeting, both sides engaged in candid discussions on the border situation, including confidence-building measures and broader aspects of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire, the peaceful resolution of the border dispute, and the full implementation of the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special General Border Committee Meeting held on 27 December 2025.

PRAK Sokhonn underlined that achieving lasting peace between the two countries—thereby contributing to peace, stability, and unity within ASEAN—requires genuine commitment and full respect for international law, the ASEAN Charter, as well as all existing treaties and agreements binding the two Kingdoms, the Ministry said.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the country’s economy is on a path of improvement, with GDP expected to reach up to 4% in the current fiscal year.

Speaking at the EU–Pakistan Business Forum, he said that Pakistan is experiencing macroeconomic stability. In March, the current account recorded a surplus of over $1 billion, while remittances reached $3.8 billion.

He added that Roshan Digital Accounts are an important source of investment, noting that $260 million was received through these accounts in March. In April, Pakistan made significant external payments and issued a $750 million Eurobond. Plans are also underway to issue a $250 million Panda Bond by mid-May.

Reiterating that the economy is improving, he said GDP is expected to reach up to 4% this fiscal year, while foreign exchange reserves are projected to rise to $18 billion by the end of June. He also noted that the privatization of Lahore and Islamabad international airports will be expedited. The finance minister further stated that reforms have been introduced in the pension system, with a contributory pension system for the armed forces to be implemented from next year.

He added that a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency has been introduced, licenses are being issued to crypto exchanges, and tokenization is being introduced in the sector.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain has revoked the nationality of 69 individuals of non-Bahraini origin for “glorifying or sympathising with hostile Iranian acts, or engaging in contacts with external parties.”

The decision was issued in implementation of directives from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to take “the necessary measures against those who have committed acts of treason or undermined the Kingdom’s security and stability,” thereby rendering them undeserving of Bahraini nationality, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom, the agency added. “The measure was taken pursuant to Article 10(3) of the Bahraini Citizenship Law, which provides for the revocation of nationality in the event of causing harm to the interests of the Kingdom or acting in a manner inconsistent with the duty of loyalty to it.”

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260429 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN