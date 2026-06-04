Kyrgyzstan Wins Election as Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

President Sadyr Japarov

By Kuban Andymen

BISHKEK: For the first time in its history, Kyrgyzstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The country will serve a two-year term from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

The election took place at the UN General Assembly in New York on June 3. Kyrgyzstan secured 142 votes, defeating the Philippines, which received 49 votes. The Asian seat was decided after four rounds of voting, as neither candidate initially achieved the required two-thirds majority.

Kyrgyzstan will replace Pakistan on the Security Council. Bishkek had campaigned on issues including preventive diplomacy, peaceful conflict resolution, climate security, and stronger representation for small developing and landlocked countries. All Central Asian states supported Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy, reflecting regional solidarity and confidence in its international role.

President Sadyr Japarov welcomed the result, calling it a historic achievement and a new chapter in the country’s diplomatic history.

He added that the election was a clear expression of confidence and trust from the international community and emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views its election not only as a significant diplomatic success but also as a major responsibility toward all United Nations Member States.

The President outlined the key priorities that Kyrgyzstan intends to pursue during its tenure on the Security Council. These include strengthening international peace and security, preventing conflicts, promoting preventive diplomacy, supporting the peaceful settlement of disputes, and enhancing the role of small and developing states within the international system.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing climate, water, mountain, and environmental challenges as integral components of global security.

President Japarov expressed sincere appreciation to all countries that supported Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to serving as a responsible, constructive, and transparent member of the Security Council.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan would work in the interests of peace, stability, and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

The President also conveyed special appreciation to the Philippines for its participation in the election process, commending the constructive and respectful spirit in which the campaign was conducted and noting the shared commitment to the principles and values of the United Nations.

Concluding his remarks, President Japarov extended his best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the peoples of all United Nations Member States and reiterated Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to contributing positively to the work of the Security Council and the broader objectives of the United Nations.

Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) said the election was “a huge victory.”

A platform is being created for Kyrgyzstan to participate in the consideration of large-scale global issues and to address its own challenges, he added.

“This is the result of a great deal of hard work. Our country’s prestige will undoubtedly grow even stronger, creating a platform for participating in the discussion of major global issues and addressing our own challenges. Furthermore, this will create favorable conditions for the country’s tourism potential and attract investment,” the Speaker said.

Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on their country’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2027-2028.

“This significant achievement is a convincing testimony to the high international standing of Kyrgyz Republic and recognition of its consistent contribution to strengthening peace, security, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation,” he said, Kabar News Agency reported.

“I am confident that Kyrgyzstan’s participation in UN Security Council will promote the principles of mutual respect, equal dialogue, and the collective search for solutions to pressing international problems, which is consistent with the goals and objectives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”