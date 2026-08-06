AJA Newsbites – August 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seoul is experiencing more severe heat than Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok, cities long associated with intense summer weather.

On August 5, Seoul recorded a daytime high of 36.7 degrees Celsius, compared with 36.2 in Taipei, 34.2 in Bangkok and 30.9 in Tokyo. Seoul’s overnight low reached 29 degrees, also exceeding temperatures in the other cities. Meteorologists attribute the extreme conditions to overlapping Tibetan and North Pacific high-pressure systems, which have created a powerful heat dome over the Korean Peninsula. Hot easterly winds crossing the Taebaek mountain range have become even warmer through the foehn effect.

Unlike coastal cities cooled by sea breezes, clouds and showers, Seoul has had little relief. Early-morning humidity in Yongsan reached 95 percent, intensifying discomfort. South Korea’s weather agency forecast a high of 39 degrees in Seoul on August 6 and expects temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees to continue through August 15.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan received a courtesy call from United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) for Malaysia Nikolas Myint at Wisma Putra on August 5.

In a Facebook post, Mohamad said the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on cooperation between Malaysia and the United Nations. “Malaysia appreciates the role of the United Nations in addressing various global challenges and will continue to work closely with the UNRC and UN agencies in the country for mutual benefit, in line with the nation’s development aspirations and global well-being,” he said.

Myint was appointed UNRC for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei by the United Nations secretary-general on May 31.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia exported 707,471 tons of rice to the international market during the first seven months of 2026, earning over $415 million, according to the Cambodian Rice Federation.

The exports were handled by 61 rice exporting companies to 66 destinations: 207,157 tons to 33 European countries, worth $156.45 million; 174,930 tons to China and Hong Kong, worth $103.31 million; 266,300 tons to five Asean countries, worth $102.84 million; and 59,084 tons to 25 other countries in Africa, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, worth $52.52 million.

By type, fragrant rice accounted for 59.23%, long grain white rice 23.66%, broken rice 13.70%, parboiled rice 1.93%, organic rice 1.28%, and others 0.2%. Separately, Cambodia exported 3,006,122 tons of paddy rice, worth an estimated $665.70 million.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The provincial government of Sindh has decided to import half a million metric tons of wheat. The decision was taken in a provincial cabinet meeting held on August 5 in Karachi, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet approved the import of 0.5 million metric tons of wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to meet the province’s food security requirements for 2026–27. The cabinet was informed that Sindh is expected to face a wheat shortfall of around 1.69 million metric tons, with total wheat availability estimated at 4.84 million metric tons against annual consumption demand of 6.53 million metric tons.

The import will be conducted through TCP under the framework being coordinated by the federal government. On July 30, the federal Economic Coordination Committee had approved the import of one million tons of wheat.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Progress has been made in negotiations on trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, with both sides agreeing to finalize the bilateral trade framework soon.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and stressed the promotion of trade and investment with the United States. According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, a strong trade partnership between the two countries will serve as a means to increase Pakistan’s exports. Greer praised Pakistan’s labor and regulatory reforms. The US side expressed satisfaction over measures based on forced labor reforms, stating that remaining issues will be resolved through negotiations at the technical level.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, citizens of Kyrgyzstan accounted for 19% of all foreign tourists traveling to countries across Central Asia, according to a study by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

By this measure, Kyrgyzstan ranked fourth. Kazakhstan led with 29%, followed by Uzbekistan with 22% and Russia with 20%. China accounted for 2% of the region’s inbound tourist flow.

Kyrgyzstan also ranked among the three most popular travel destinations for residents of Central Asia. The country attracted 18% of the region’s outbound tourist trips, trailing only Uzbekistan with 25% and Kazakhstan with 23%.

Overall, tourism contributed $20.1 billion to the Central Asian economy in 2025, representing 4.3% of the region’s combined GDP. Compared with the previous year, the sector’s economic contribution increased by 17.7%, highlighting the growing importance of tourism as a driver of regional economic development.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260806 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN