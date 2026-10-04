AJA Newsbites – October 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Korean troops cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) almost daily to conduct work. The officer, stationed in an operations room on the eastern front, claimed that soldiers carrying what appeared to be mine boxes move south of the line and remain there for over ten hours. He said incursions exceeded 200 when undisclosed cases were included, compared with approximately 17 announced by the Defense Ministry for the previous year. He also said North Korean troops continued working despite warning broadcasts and warning shots. A former sergeant who served in the Army’s 25th Division likewise reported witnessing frequent crossings during guard duty. Asked about its response when mines were planted, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said disclosure was restricted for operational reasons.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Members of the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) serving in Lebanon are expected to begin returning home in January 2027, following the expiration of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate on December 31.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the withdrawal would be carried out in stages via several flights, with military assets returning by sea starting January 17. All battalions in Lebanon are scheduled to complete their deployments by the end of December.

“Our personnel are expected to start returning next January on several flights, while Malaysian military assets will be brought back by ship starting January 17,” he told reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kota Tinggi Muslim Orphanage on October 3, as reported by Bernama.

Malaysia has maintained a peacekeeping presence in Lebanon since 2007, with full battalion-strength deployment approved in 2013. The current MALBATT 850-13 is the final Malaysian contingent under UNIFIL. Khaled also said Malaysia was prepared to participate in a new peacekeeping force in Lebanon should the UN request it, but stressed that any involvement would be conditional on a UN mandate.

“If the UN decides to establish a new force under whatever name and requires our involvement, Malaysia is prepared to participate. However, we will not participate in any operation that does not fall under the mandate of the relevant world body,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Signature Rice has launched the country’s first vessel rice shipment from Kampot provincial port, sending 5,000 tons of rice directly to the Philippines via a newly established maritime route. The shipment replaces containerized shipping with bulk vessel transport, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

The delivery is part of a plan to export 60,000 tons to the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2026, with 15,000 tons in October followed by 45,000 tons across November and December. For 2027, Signature Rice aims to scale exports to 100,000 tons to establish a long-term supply partnership.

According to the Cambodia Rice Federation, Cambodia exported 122,102 tons of rice to the Philippines between January and August 2026, with full-year exports projected to reach approximately 209,446 tons. The Philippines remains one of the world’s largest rice-importing countries, with imports expected to reach a record 5.5 million tons in 2026.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA) railway project, a proposed rail corridor through Afghanistan linking Central Asian networks with Pakistan’s deep-water ports.

The transport ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed the agreement on September 30. The MoU provides a framework for studying the project’s technical and economic feasibility and examining possible financing mechanisms. It leaves the route and construction timetable open and provides no cost estimate.

The Trans-Afghan corridor aims to connect Central Asia with the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan. The corridor is projected to carry up to 10 million metric tons of freight annually and is expected to significantly reduce transit times and transportation costs for Central Asian trade with the Indian Ocean.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan bring established railway networks and transit infrastructure, while the UAE offers international experience in transport infrastructure, logistics and major investment projects.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261004 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN