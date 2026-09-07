AJA Newsbites – September 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s personnel vetting system is again under scrutiny following controversy over two Cabinet nominees in President Lee Jae Myung’s reshuffle. Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won faces allegations involving lobbying over approval procedures for a COVID-19 drug trial, while Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in has been questioned over past ties to a non-public political group and allegations that she tolerated its discriminatory culture. Opposition parties have criticized the vetting process and raised suspicions that presidential aide Kim Hyun-ji may have influenced personnel decisions through an unofficial channel. Some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party have also called for a review of the screening process. The presidential office says it will wait for parliamentary hearings. Kim’s hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15, while Yong’s date has not yet been set.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrived in Malaysia on Saturday evening for a two-day working visit, during which he is scheduled to discuss security efforts in southern Thailand and bilateral issues.

The commercial aircraft carrying Sihasak and his delegation landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 8.40pm. He was received upon arrival by Prime Minister’s Department Chief of Ceremony Datuk Rozainor Ramli.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said on Friday, Sept. 5, that he would meet Sihasak in Kuala Lumpur the following day to discuss efforts to enhance security in southern Thailand, as well as bilateral issues between the two countries.

He said Malaysia had been given the honour by Thailand of serving as a facilitator in negotiations with the parties concerned to help bring about peace in the region, adding that the meeting would also discuss the best approach to ensure that efforts to promote security and peace in southern Thailand could be effectively implemented.

In a statement on Saturday, Sept. 6, Wisma Putra said Sihasak’s visit was part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Malaysia and Thailand, underscoring the warm, enduring and multifaceted relationship between the two close neighbours and fellow Asean member states, as reported by Bernama.

It said the visit also reflected both countries’ commitment to maintaining close consultations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across a broad range of areas. Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner globally and second-largest among Asean member states in 2025, with total trade amounting to RM118.57 billion (US$27.73 billion).

From January to July this year, bilateral trade reached RM85.01 billion (US$21.13 billion), compared with RM66.95 billion (US$16.64 billion) during the same period last year, reflecting continued growth in economic ties between the two countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (KOCHAM) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Signed on September 3, the agreement aims to attract and protect Korean investments in Cambodia while fostering a cooperative framework between the two institutions. Key initiatives include sharing trade data, updating members on economic policy regulations, facilitating business matching, and organising joint trade visits and business forums. Both organisations will also collaborate to address operational challenges and provide mutual support.

KOCHAM President Kim Seong-su hailed the agreement as a historic milestone in bilateral relations, reinforcing Cambodia’s favourable business environment and macroeconomic stability as promoted by Cambodian Chamber President Oknha Kith Meng.

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