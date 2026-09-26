Pakistan: 11 Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack

Screenshots of the bomb attack

By Nasir Aijaz,

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: At least 11 people, including two women and a two-year-old child, were killed when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into an anti-smuggling check post in the Darazanda area of Dera Ismail Khan District of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province, on Saturday.

According to electronic media reports, the attack targeted the Aman Mela Police Checkpoint on the Dera Ismail Khan-Quetta Road, where a vehicle packed with explosives was rammed into the post.

The deceased individuals included six police personnel and two customs officials, the report added.

More than 30 people, including customs and police officials as well as civilians, were wounded in the blast, with some in critical condition. The death toll is feared to rise.

The attack comes a week after explosions targeted a mosque inside Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayer, killing 22 people, including 16 police officials, and injuring 103 others.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Despite Islamabad’s repeated requests for the Afghan regime to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism, it has yet to fulfil its commitments.