AJA Newsbites – September 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war have arrived in South Korea after expressing their wish to defect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the UN General Assembly on September 23.

The pair were captured in Russia’s Kursk region in January 2025 and had remained in Ukrainian custody for about 20 months. Zelensky said the soldiers had been difficult to capture, adding that one of them tried to take his own life when he realized he was about to be taken prisoner. Lawmaker Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party said the two arrived three to four days before the announcement, having traveled through a third country. He added that Ukraine had decided to send them without conditions.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged the transfer but declined to disclose details, saying it was a sensitive matter involving the individuals’ safety. The ministry said it had held consultations with Ukraine and stressed that the prisoners’ free will, international law and humanitarian principles should be respected.

The two had conveyed their intention to come to South Korea through interviews and handwritten letters during their detention. President Lee Jae-myung and Zelensky discussed the issue at their summit on the sidelines of the NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara in July, following earlier ministerial contacts.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

alaysia secured potential investments exceeding RM28 billion (US$6.83 billion) following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s three-day working visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou, which concluded on September 24.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the potential investments were secured through engagements with 26 companies, including five major Chinese corporations. “Through business roundtable sessions, prominent Chinese corporations focused on boosting investments in high-impact sectors capable of strengthening the country’s industrial value chain,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Pavilion at the fifth Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) in Hangzhou, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Key sectors identified include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles, battery materials, advanced optics, biotechnology, health technology, medical devices, speciality chemicals and advanced manufacturing.

Anwar’s visit also included Malaysia’s participation in the 48th WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the world’s largest international vocational skills competition, which runs from September 22 to 27. He also held a bilateral meeting with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Anwar said most companies expressed strong commitment to expanding their investments in Malaysia, driven by confidence in the government’s stability and ongoing policy implementation. “Top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and cabinet ministers, have provided highly constructive encouragement and support for bilateral investments,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia opened the “Wat Phnom Fair” in the capital Phnom Penh on September 23 as a welcome event for international delegates attending the GX Summit, the annual community tourism gathering hosted by Canadian tour operator G Adventures. About 700 guests experienced traditional games, classical performances, Romvong dancing, and Khmer cuisine at the historic site.

The GX Summit, now in its fourth year, runs from September 23 to 28 in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. It brings together travel agents, industry partners and media to experience community tourism firsthand. Cambodia was selected after the event was relocated from Morocco to support tourism recovery in a country that has faced challenges following regional instability.

Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng highlighted the city’s transformation from the devastation of the Pol Pot era into what he described as a safe and thriving capital. Tourism Minister Huot Hak praised G Adventures for choosing Cambodia to host the summit.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

At the first session of Kazakhstan’s new consultative body, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the results of socio-economic reforms over the past seven years. He said GDP had grown by 29 percent to $306 billion, attracted investment exceeded $162 billion, and combined reserves of the National Fund and foreign-exchange assets surpassed $138 billion.

The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy exceeded 40 percent. During this period, Kazakhstan built 1,342 schools and about 1,200 healthcare facilities and repaired 35,000 kilometers of roads. Average life expectancy reached 76 years.

The Khalyk Kenesi, comprising 126 delegates, is the country’s highest constitutional consultative body, established under Kazakhstan’s new constitution adopted on March 15 this year. It combines the functions of the former Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the National Kurultai. The body is headed by Yerlan Koshanov.

Tokayev stressed the need for continuous dialogue with citizens and warned against populism. The new institution has the right to initiate legislation and propose national referendums, and is expected to bring public demands into the legislative process.

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