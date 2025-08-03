AJA Newsbites – August 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jeong Cheong-rae has been elected as the new leader of South Korea’s Democratic Party, winning 61.74% of the vote at the party’s national convention. In his acceptance speech, he pledged to complete reforms of the prosecution, judiciary, and media before Chuseok. On inter-party relations, he stated, “We are at war with rebellion—this is not simply a matter of ruling and opposition.” President Lee Jae-myung delivered a video message calling for party unity. Jeong’s term will run through August 2026, during which he is expected to play a key role in the local elections and the upcoming presidential race.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Malaysia were established in 1967, and for the first time, the Head of State, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 6, 2025, in Moscow.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, the meeting will focus on strengthening Russia–Malaysia ties and discussing current regional and international developments. Meanwhile, the Istana Negara (National Palace) announced on Saturday that Sultan Ibrahim will undertake a state visit to Russia from August 5 to 10, at the invitation of President Putin. The Sultan will be formally received by President Putin, followed by an official meeting and a state banquet hosted in his honor.

“The visit reflects the significant role of the monarchy in advancing national diplomacy, opening the door to new cooperation in trade, higher education, technology, innovation, and people-to-people relations,” the Istana Negara said.

As Malaysia chairs ASEAN in 2025, the visit is also expected to further enhance strategic cooperation with Russia, which has been an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1996.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived at Lahore’s International Airport on Saturday for a two-day official visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening ties between the neighboring countries.

President Pezeshkian — welcomed in Lahore by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif — is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes senior ministers and other top officials.

The Iranian president, visiting at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, later traveled to the federal capital. Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Air Base, he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz himself. During his visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz.

