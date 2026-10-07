AJA Newsbites – October 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Amid controversy over fairness in military service privileges, Asian Games champions accounted for 81.3% of athletes granted alternative service status as sports personnel, according to Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism data submitted to lawmaker Cho Eun-hee. From 2022 through August 2026, 65 of 80 beneficiaries qualified through Asian Games gold medals; 15 qualified through Olympic medals.

The system, introduced in 1973 to enhance national prestige, faces renewed scrutiny as military manpower shrinks. Critics question why victories by Korean professionals against younger or amateur opponents justify preferential treatment. The debate intensified after several members of South Korea’s U-23 football team drew criticism for celebrating their October 3 gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by highlighting the military service benefit.

Compliance failures compound the imbalance: 42 violations were recorded during the period, including 21 people who received warnings for unauthorized outside employment such as filming advertisements without prior approval. Beneficiaries undertake military training, professional activity and 544 hours of community service over 34 months. The Defense Ministry said it would pursue reductions or abolition of supplementary service categories, including arts and sports personnel.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Immigration Department will soon gain access to real-time data from agencies including Interpol, police, the Prisons Department and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to help screen travellers entering and leaving the country, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The data-sharing capability will be introduced under the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), which is gradually replacing the department’s existing Malaysian Immigration System (myIMMs). NIISe will strengthen early screening and traveller risk profiling while enabling real-time data integration with multiple government agencies, including the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and the Transport Ministry.

Saifuddin said the existing myIMMs was already used for immigration control and checks at entry points, including screening travellers against Interpol databases. He made the remarks in a written reply on October 6 to Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) in the House of Representatives.

Beyond NIISe, the government is developing the National Border Control System (SKSN), a long-term initiative that will use artificial intelligence and data analytics to monitor Malaysia’s borders. Saifuddin said SKSN was still at the planning and development stage.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A senior Cambodian official expressed gratitude to Saudi leadership for its humanitarian aid and support for the Muslim community in Cambodia.

During a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Awad Sabti Al-Anazi on October 5 at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) Dr. Othsman Hassan praised the choice of Cambodia as host for the 4th ASEAN Khair Ummah Conference, highlighting its role in promoting peace, religious harmony and moderate Islam. The two-day conference, organised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, brought together approximately 130 ministers, scholars, researchers and Islamic figures from ASEAN member states. Dr. Hassan spotlighted key bilateral achievements, including student scholarships, facilitation of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, and food assistance for displaced persons.

The Saudi Deputy Minister commended Cambodia’s hospitality and successful organisation of the event, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship and humanitarian cooperation.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Ten people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to October 6, the highest single-day death toll this year, taking total fatalities to 281.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release that 1,996 people were hospitalised with dengue across the country during the same period. The total number of hospitalisations nationwide reached 90,356 so far this year, while 84,299 patients have recovered after treatment.

September was the deadliest month of 2026, with 148 deaths and 43,774 hospitalisations. The outbreak has accelerated further in October, with Bangladesh’s public health system also under strain from a concurrent measles outbreak.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards, upon United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on October 6. It was the first time a UN Secretary-General has received the honour.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and foreign diplomats. Guterres was honoured in recognition of his services for global peace, diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. Pakistan also acknowledged his role in highlighting the hardships faced by the Pakistani people during climate disasters and floods.

The Secretary-General dedicated the award to all individuals working for the United Nations, while praising the Pakistani nation’s resolve against terrorism and its hospitality. In his address, he also quoted the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as the Poet of the East.

During the meeting, President Zardari outlined Pakistan’s stance on Palestine, the Kashmir dispute, the Indus Waters Treaty and the use of Afghan territory by groups targeting Pakistan. Guterres is visiting Pakistan from October 6 to 8.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has discovered five new gas fields since the beginning of 2026, intensifying exploration efforts amid declining domestic production. The discoveries were announced on October 5 during a presentation of major oil and gas projects.

The most significant find is the Koratau gas condensate field on the Ustyurt Plateau in Karakalpakstan’s Muynak district. Exploration well No. 1, drilled to a depth of 4,860 meters, confirmed a commercially viable flow of natural gas and condensate from Lower Jurassic deposits at depths between 3,213 and 3,273 meters during testing on October 3. Uzbekneftegaz plans to complete a second exploration well and begin drilling two more by year-end.

During the first eight months of 2026, Uzbekistan produced 24.2 billion cubic meters of gas, down 16.3% from the same period last year. Eighty exploratory wells have been drilled, with 40 more planned by year-end. New projects are expected to raise daily gas production from 66 million to 70 million cubic meters and Uzbekneftegaz’s annual output to 25.4 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, modernization of the Fergana Oil Refinery has boosted diesel production by 30%, bitumen by 60% and jet fuel fivefold. The shift toward ultra-deep drilling signals a broader restructuring of Uzbekistan’s energy strategy. China remains the primary export destination for Uzbek gas.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261007 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN