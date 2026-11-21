By Kang Seok-jae

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

SEOUL: The 2026 GCS International Convention, the 10th anniversary ceremony of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), and a commemorative concert marking the 45th anniversary of the UN International Day of Peace were successfully held on November 18, 2026 at Olympic Parktel in Seoul, Korea.

About 350 participants graced the event, including domestic GCS members, members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Korea, and international delegations from national chapters such as India, Malaysia, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

Key dignitaries in attendance included Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International and chairman of the THF; Suh Joo-hwan, president of GCS Korea; and Seung Myung-ho, a board member of GCS International.

International executives included Yoo Seung-bok, president of GCS Malaysia; Pradipta Kumar Roy, president of GCS India West Bengal; Shim Jung-hoo, president of GCS Japan; and Lee Ki-soo, vice president of GCS Sri Lanka.

Members of the diplomatic corps also attended, including Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández, ambassador of Costa Rica; Chring Botumrangsay (Khuon Phon Rattanak), ambassador of Cambodia; Damir Kušen, ambassador of Croatia; Alisher Abdusalomov, ambassador of Uzbekistan; Sara Angelina Solís Castañeda, ambassador of Guatemala; Mohammad Lutfi Al-Khalidi, Chargé d’Affaires of Jordan; D.D.P. Senanayake, Minister of Sri Lanka; and Kim Sae-ryeo, representative of UNHCR Korea.

Other prominent guests included Song Jae-seung and Cho So-yeon, board members of GCS International; Kang Seok-jae, vice president of GCS International; Hong Duck-hwa, secretary general of GCS International; Kim Byung-ro and Lee Hee-woon, auditors of GCS International; Lee Won-jong, secretary general of GCS Korea; Kim Young-sun, chair of the World Taekwondo Advisory Committee to the President; Park Eui-geun, advisor to the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC); Lee Hyo-jung, chairwoman of ICKC; and Shim Eui-pyo and Kang Young-sil, board members of ICKC.

The GCS International Convention officially opened at 3:30 p.m. with an opening declaration and GCS Bell-ringing by GCS Korea President Suh Joo-hwan.

After the national anthem, GCS India West Bengal President Pradipta Kumar Roy recited the GCS charter, followed by the GCS membership pledge led by Joo Sung-ho, secretary general of the Yeongnam District of GCS Korea, and a three-minute GCS meditation.

A commemorative video celebrating the 45th anniversary of the UN International Day of Peace was then screened.

Following GCS Korea President Suh’s welcoming remarks, an awards ceremony was held to honor individuals and chapters for their contributions to the GCS movement. GCS International President Choue presented the Emerald Award to GCS International board member Seung Myung-ho, while GCS Korea President Suh Joo-hwan presented the Ruby Award to GCS Korea advisor Yeo Hwa-sun.

Special Merit Awards were given to GCS Korea board members Yoo Gong-jo and Shin Dae-soon, and outstanding club commendations were awarded to the GCS Gwangju Club and the GCS Sonamu Club.

ICKC Chairwoman Lee Hyo-jung presented a Taekwondo development fund to GCS International President Choue. Following the donation ceremony, President Choue officially announced that the inaugural “Dr. Young Seek Choue’s Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships,” hosted by GCS India West Bengal, will take place in Kolkata, India, from February 8 to 10, 2027.

In response, Budhrai Tudu, member of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal attending as the state government representative, took the stage to deliver congratulatory remarks.

Part 1 of the convention concluded with a group singing of the GCS Song, followed by the closing declaration and GCS Bell-ringing.