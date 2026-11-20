By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative.

KARACHI: South Korean Ambassador Mr. Han Seung-ho met with Chief Minister of Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday Nov. 20, during which detailed discussions were held on promoting bilateral relations, trade, investment, and economic cooperation. South Korean Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission Son Young-sung and Researcher Ahn Hye-sun were also present in the meeting.

Ambassador Han Seung-ho informed the Chief Minister that Korean companies are currently working on various projects in Islamabad and Faisalabad and are now taking a keen interest in Sindh’s development projects as well. He added that South Korea wants to explore further avenues for investment and business cooperation in Sindh.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the friendly relations between Pakistan and South Korea are based on mutual trust and shared interests, and the Sindh government is keen to further strengthen these ties.

He formally invited Korean companies to invest in the province’s industrial and development projects. He noted that Sindh offers vast investment opportunities in trade, industry, and modern technology, including the automobile, electronics, and water treatment sectors.

Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that Sindh’s first Public-Private Partnership project—the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road—was also completed in collaboration with a Korean company, serving as a prime example of international investment.

Chief Minister further remarked that Korean technology and industrial expertise can boost the growth of Sindh’s manufacturing sector, industrial output, exports, and employment opportunities.

He assured that the Sindh government aims to foster long-term partnerships with foreign investors and is committed to providing them with every possible facilitation.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain liaison for new investment opportunities and joint ventures.