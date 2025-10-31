AJA Newsbites – November 1, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The International Press Institute (IPI) has honored seven journalists as “Heroes of Press Freedom,” recognizing their courage in confronting censorship, violence, and imprisonment in pursuit of the truth. Among them are Ukraine’s Victoria Roshyna, who died after being detained by Russian forces, and Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai, who remains imprisoned for defending media freedom. From Gaza to Georgia, Ethiopia to Peru, their stories embody journalism’s highest calling — truth over fear.

IPI also recognized former Washington Post editor Martin Baron for his leadership in investigative reporting. Yet even as these heroes are celebrated, press freedom continues to erode around the world. South Korea, ranked 29th among OECD countries, faces its own challenge. The fight for truth and independence remains urgent — is Korean journalism truly free?

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The week-long second World Culture Festival kicked off at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, on October 30, 2025.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the festival, which features a series of colorful programs with the participation of more than one thousand artists from 142 nations. The first World Culture Festival, held last year, brought together artists from 44 countries. This year’s week-long celebration is expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants from around the world.

The opening program began with a theme song and a recap of the 2024 World Culture Festival, followed by musical performances by artists from Sindh, Nepal, Belgium, Syria, and France. A short film titled “Love Note to an Island” (Kiribati), highlighting environmental themes, was also screened.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference has opened in the Uzbek city of Samarkand and will run until November 13, 2025. This marks the first time in more than 40 years that the session is being held outside the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

Delegations from more than 190 UNESCO member states, along with representatives of international organizations and academic and cultural institutions, have gathered at the Silk Road Samarkand Conference Center. The agenda focuses on digitalization and artificial intelligence in education, cultural heritage preservation, sustainable development, gender equality, and youth participation in humanitarian initiatives.

The choice of Samarkand underscores Uzbekistan’s growing role—and that of Central Asia as a whole—as a hub of cultural dialogue and international cooperation. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the session, emphasizing its global significance.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain is making significant progress in using modern technologies as essential tools for the documentation, protection, and sustainability of cultural heritage.

Technologies such as 3D scanning, drones, and geographic information systems have greatly contributed to the preservation and accurate documentation of archaeological sites, while digital databases and virtual technologies have enhanced scientific research and increased public awareness, an official said.

Salman Al Mahari, Director General of Antiquities, added that digital documentation has become a cornerstone of international cooperation in protecting human heritage.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the “3D Digital Documentation of Cultural Heritage” workshop, co-organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and the Tokyo National Research Institute for Cultural Properties, held at the Bahrain National Museum.

