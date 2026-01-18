AJA Newsbites – January 18, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In Vietnam, South Korea’s convenience store chain GS25 has become a popular hangout spot for MZ consumers. Near university districts in Hanoi, GS25’s K-food specialty stores sell tteokbokki, kimbap, and fish cakes, attracting students who visit on a weekly basis. Driven by the popularity of Korean dramas and pop culture, demand for authentic Korean flavors has surged, with some locations selling nearly 100 bowls of freshly prepared dishes per day. Since entering the Vietnamese market in 2018, GS25 has expanded to more than 400 stores nationwide, with revenue growing 42-fold since its first year. Growth has been fueled by store specialization—such as K-food, bakery, café, and wine formats—as well as strong demand for private-label products. GS25 aims to surpass 500 stores this year, further strengthening its presence across Vietnam.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Secretariat of the ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Network will be based in Kuala Lumpur, reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the region’s digital priorities and strengthening trusted regional digital governance.

According to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, ASEAN Digital Ministers have endorsed the Declaration on the Establishment of the ASEAN AI Safety Network, as adopted by ASEAN Heads of Government at the 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Kuala Lumpur in 2025.

“This is a significant milestone that reflects ASEAN’s commitment to advancing AI in a safe, trusted, and responsible manner.

“The ASEAN AI Safety Network will serve as a regional platform to strengthen cooperation on capacity building, regulatory preparedness, and safeguard measures, ensuring that AI innovation continues to progress while risks and misuse are effectively addressed,” he said in a statement on Saturday, in conjunction with the 6th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) and related meetings, themed “Adaptive ASEAN: From Connectivity to Connected Intelligence,” held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from January 12–16, 2026, as reported by Bernama.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has expressed deep concern over recent developments in Venezuela, stating that it strongly supports peace and stability in Latin America and around the world through full respect for international laws, norms, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Cambodia reaffirmed the importance of resolving conflicts and disputes peacefully through dialogue, as well as respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, in order to contribute to peace, security, stability, and cooperation regionally and globally.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Cambodia consistently upholds the peaceful settlement of differences and disputes through dialogue and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that these principles are essential for promoting peace and stability.

The statement concluded by underscoring Cambodia’s respect for international laws and norms, in full compliance with the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

