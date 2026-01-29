AJA Newsbites – January 29, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A Seoul court on Tuesday sentenced Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, to one year and eight months in prison in a first-instance ruling on charges including the illegal receipt of luxury goods.

The Seoul Central District Court found her partially guilty of accepting expensive Chanel handbags and a Graff diamond necklace from individuals linked to the Unification Church, ruling that she abused her status as first lady for personal gain. However, the court acquitted her of charges related to stock price manipulation involving Deutsche Motors and alleged violations of political funding laws connected to opinion polls, citing insufficient evidence of collusion or a quid pro quo.

The judges said Kim did not actively solicit the gifts and found no proof that any related lobbying efforts were carried out. The sentence was far lighter than the prosecution’s request for 15 years in prison, prompting debate over the scope and limits of the special counsel’s investigation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and the United States are planning to restart their joint military exercise known as “Angkor Guard” early next year, after it was suspended for a decade.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, following a meeting with General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Rear Admiral Samuel Paparo confirmed that planning for the resumption of Angkor Sentinel, also known as Angkor Guard, would begin in late February or early March next year. Angkor Sentinel was suspended in 2017 and is set to resume in January 2026, despite the fact that the resumption of the exercise has been discussed at every meeting between the top political and military leaders of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the two sides have continued to conduct joint exercises annually for seven consecutive years with other countries, particularly China, focusing on peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response.

Cambodia and the United States established formal diplomatic relations on July 11, 1950, following the end of World War II. In 2010, as bilateral diplomatic relations marked their 60th anniversary, the United States joined Cambodia in holding the first “Angkor Guard” exercise in the history of the two nations.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The United States will not take sides in the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, said the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Dhaka, Brent T. Christensen. He said the United States is ready to work with the government elected by the people of Bangladesh.

He made the remarks to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission in the capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday afternoon. Senior Election Commission officials were present at the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. ambassador paid tribute to soldiers killed in World War II at the Chittagong War Cemetery. It was learned that Ambassador Brent Christensen visited the cemetery and laid a wreath. He paid tribute to American pilot William B. Rice, who sacrificed his life during World War II.

It is worth noting that the British Army established the cemetery after World War II. Initially, it contained about 400 graves of soldiers who were killed during the war.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.