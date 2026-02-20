AJA Newsbites – February 20, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Korean singer Song Ga-in has reportedly postponed her Los Angeles concert after failing to secure a U.S. visa in time. According to her agency, JG Star, Song had planned to perform on Feb. 14–15 at Pechanga Theater as part of her concert tour titled “Ga-in Dal, The Chao Oreuda.” However, the required visa was not issued before the scheduled dates, forcing organizers to delay the event. A company official said the venue schedule is currently being rearranged, and a new visa application will be submitted once the U.S. promoter confirms alternative dates.

The incident comes amid a growing number of Korean entertainers experiencing delays or cancellations of U.S. performances due to visa-related complications. The band Jaurim previously postponed a New York concert citing administrative delays, while TV personality Kim Chang-ok reportedly canceled plans to film his show in LA for similar reasons.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attended the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders, according to a message posted on Hun Manet’s Facebook page early Friday.

The first meeting was held at the United States Institute of Peace, where President Trump said it was the idea of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to rename it the “Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace.”

The gathering brought together officials from about 50 nations around the world, with 27 countries joining the board. Those countries include Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. President Trump also praised the leaders in attendance, saying that those who had not yet joined the board “are playing a little cute.”

On Jan. 16, President Trump sent a letter directly to Hun Manet inviting Cambodia to join, writing: “As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite the Kingdom of Cambodia to join as a Founding Member State and become a party to the Charter of The Board of Peace, as represented by you. This Board will be one of a kind — there has never been anything like it. Each Member State may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf….”

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Bangladesh’s newly elected prime minister and BNP chairman, Tarique Rahman.

President Trump conveyed his congratulations in a letter sent from the White House on Wednesday. In the letter, the American people congratulated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his historic victory and wished him success in leading Bangladesh.

The letter expressed hope that trade relations between the two countries will further advance under the leadership of the newly elected prime minister. It also emphasized the importance of ensuring access to high-quality American defense equipment for the Bangladesh military through the conclusion of regular defense agreements. The message conveyed optimism that U.S.-Bangladesh relations will grow stronger than ever before.

Earlier, several world leaders — including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — also extended their congratulations to Tarique Rahman.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260220 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN