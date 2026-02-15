AJA Newsbites – February 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the construction site of the “Monument to Military Feats in Overseas Operations” on February 13, state newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on February 14.

It marked his third public appearance related to the memorial project honoring the deployment to Russia this year, following previous visits on January 5 and January 25. Kim described the memorial as “a crystallization of the party, the state, and the people’s noble tribute to the sacred souls of heroic fighters,” and said that the soldiers’ “unmatched bravery and mass heroism” must be recorded in history.

The memorial, which was approved at a meeting of the Workers’ Party Central Military Commission in May last year, broke ground on October 23 and is under construction in Pyongyang’s Hwasong District. A separate housing complex for bereaved families is also being built nearby.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told parliament that North Korea has deployed approximately 10,000 troops and 1,000 engineers to Russia’s Kursk, with around 6,000 casualties reported.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) remains among Asia’s top five airports in terms of connectivity, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a key aviation hub in the region as Asia’s aviation landscape continues to evolve.

According to the Asia 2025 Airport Connectivity Study published by Seasia.stats, KLIA recorded the highest level of connectivity in Southeast Asia, with 36,159 flight connections across domestic, regional, and international routes. In the overall Asian rankings, the study places Istanbul Airport first in terms of connectivity, followed by Dubai International Airport in second place and Incheon International Airport in third.

KLIA is ranked fifth overall in Asia and emerges as the airport with the highest connectivity in Southeast Asia, surpassing other major regional hubs such as Suvarnabhumi Airport and Changi Airport in terms of connectivity score. The study assesses connectivity based on the number of available flight connections, the diversity of destinations, and the frequency of aircraft movements between primary and secondary cities—benchmarks that reflect an airport’s capacity to function as a connectivity hub.

According to Seasia.stats, KLIA’s performance was driven by its dense network of short- and medium-haul routes, particularly within Southeast Asia, South Asia, and East Asia, which directly contributed to its strong connectivity.

The report also highlighted the growing role of low-cost carriers in establishing KLIA as a primary operating base, noting that increased flight frequency and improved intercity accessibility have further strengthened the airport’s overall connectivity.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has warmly welcomed a message from President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea highlighting the close and effective cooperation between the two governments in combating transnational crimes, particularly online scams.

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Hun Manet said the Royal Government of Cambodia reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to fighting, suppressing, and eradicating all forms of transnational crime, including online scams and other cyber-enabled offenses that pose a threat to societal security and public safety.

“Transnational crimes, including online scams, are complex and borderless challenges that no single country can effectively address alone. Addressing these threats requires enhanced regional and international cooperation, as clearly demonstrated by the close cooperation and joint efforts between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea,” Hun Manet said.

“I also commend the Cambodia–Korea Joint Task Force for its significant achievements in preventing, suppressing, and combating online scams,” Hun Manet added, expressing strong confidence that the Joint Task Force would continue to deliver concrete and impactful results toward the complete eradication of these crimes, as well as other forms of transnational crime.

