AJA Newsbites – January 12, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Ji-ho, the eldest son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, has been assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy’s 5th Flotilla as an interpretation officer. Born in the United States, Lee previously held dual Korean-U.S. citizenship but renounced his U.S. citizenship in order to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service.

According to the Navy on January 11, Second Lieutenant Lee will serve in the flotilla’s Information Operations Office, where he will provide interpretation between commanders and translate intelligence materials during joint operations with foreign forces. He was commissioned in late November after entering naval officer candidate school in September last year.

The Navy’s 5th Flotilla is based at the Jinhae Naval Base in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and is a core unit responsible for amphibious, mine countermeasure, and rescue operations. His service has drawn public attention as a notable example of duty and fairness.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

President Prabowo has approved financial assistance of Rp 60 million per household to compensate residents whose homes were damaged by disasters in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. The directive was issued during a limited meeting on flood disaster management in Aceh, following a report by National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Chief Suharyanto on the impacts of the floods. According to BNPB data, Aceh alone recorded 37,546 damaged houses, including both moderately and severely damaged units.

During the meeting, Suharyanto also reported that the budget required to repair damaged public facilities across the three provinces totals Rp 51.82 trillion, with Rp 23.41 trillion allocated specifically for Aceh. Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian stated that the unexpected expenditure budgets of the 52 affected regencies and municipalities have been exhausted as the year draws to a close. Although several provinces outside Sumatra have provided interregional assistance amounting to Rp 34 billion, the funds remain insufficient. As a result, he requested Rp 2 billion for each of the 52 affected regions, an amount that President Prabowo subsequently increased to Rp 4 billion per region.

President Prabowo also announced the cancellation of People’s Business Credit (KUR) loans for farmers affected by the floods. He emphasized that the situation constitutes force majeure, requiring the government to provide full protection to the public, particularly farmers. He further assured that national food reserves remain secure until local agricultural production recovers.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Indian Premier League (IPL) issue will not have any negative impact on Bangladesh’s trade with India, as various trade activities between the two countries are continuing as usual, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin said in Dhaka on January 11.

The adviser made the remarks while briefing journalists after a meeting on the new import policy order at his office. He said that Bangladesh believes in free trade and that its free trade activities with countries around the world are ongoing. As long as internal trade is not disrupted, he added, the government will not take any bilateral decisions.

The issue has attracted attention following recent controversy related to the Indian Premier League involving Bangladesh, including reports and public discussion concerning travel arrangements, participation-related matters, and administrative issues linked to the tournament.

