AJA Newsbites – October 14, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

As kidnapping and confinement crimes targeting South Koreans surge in Cambodia, rescue efforts by Korean associations are struggling to keep pace. Jung Myung-kyu, head of the Cambodian Korean Association, reported that five to ten SOS calls are received weekly from victims fleeing illegal compounds, often without passports or personal belongings.

Many of these individuals are intercepted at airports and forcibly returned to criminal syndicates, where they face even harsher abuse. The Korean Embassy has already handled more than 400 such cases this year alone.

Criminal organizations typically lure victims with false promises of “high-paying translation or courier jobs,” only to coerce them into online scams or drug trafficking. In a recent case, two young Koreans managed to escape from a Chinese-operated compound in Sihanoukville—but one was recaptured.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that his recent visit to Myanmar was made in his capacity as ASEAN’s representative, and any decisions regarding the country’s elections would not be made unilaterally.

Mohamad said that Malaysia will raise the issue of Myanmar’s elections for discussion at the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, to be held in Kuala Lumpur at the end of October 2025.

“This matter should not be decided unilaterally—this is ASEAN. We will first bring it to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers for deliberation. However, I do not expect ASEAN to agree to it,” Mohamad told reporters on Monday after inspecting preparations for the 47th ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Mohamad visited Myanmar to hold discussions with the country’s top leadership and foreign minister, following a recent violation of the ceasefire agreement, which he said has “undermined peace plan efforts and further worsened the situation.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

As of Tuesday, it has been 77 days since 18 Cambodian soldiers were detained by the Thai military, according to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence. The ministry urgently called on Thailand to release the soldiers immediately, so they may be safely reunited with their families in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Ministry emphasized that the Royal Government of Cambodia has been—and will continue—making tireless efforts through all available mechanisms to secure the swift and safe return of the 18 soldiers.

“The Royal Government, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces will never abandon any of our troops under any circumstances,” the statement concluded.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Due to ongoing tensions between Pakistani and Afghan forces, the main commercial crossing at Torkham remains closed for a second consecutive day, halting all forms of trade and pedestrian movement. The continued border closure is resulting in daily revenue losses amounting to millions of rupees for both nations.

Pashto-speaking communities on both sides of the border, along with transporters and traders, are facing severe distress. Numerous trucks and containers carrying perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables are stranded at the border, with an increasing risk of spoilage. According to traders, if the border does not reopen soon, perishable goods worth millions of rupees will be wasted.

Local residents have described the situation as “economic murder,” emphasizing that many people involved in trade, labor, and transport at the Torkham border depend on daily earnings. With the crossing closed, thousands of families are struggling to make ends meet, with some even facing starvation.

The closure is also disrupting the movement of patients and students between the two countries. Meanwhile, ordinary civilians, disheartened by the initial day of clashes between the forces, have returned home in disappointment.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film The Journey by Bahram Beyzaie will be screened at the 69th BFI London Film Festival following its recent restoration. This 33-minute black-and-white film, made in 1972 and starring young actors Cyrus Hassanpour and Abbas Dastranj, is Beyzaie’s second short film after Uncle Moustache.

Restored in 4K at Roshana Studio with the support of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the screening marks the film’s first international showing in over fifty years.

The Journey received top short film honors at both the Moscow and Chicago International Film Festivals in 1973. It explores themes of loss, truth, and humanity. The film will be shown in London on October 9 and 13, 2025.

