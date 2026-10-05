AJA Newsbites – October 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean frontline units guarded positions without ammunition loaded into some weapons, violating operational guidelines, according to a Chosun Ilbo report citing Defense Ministry audit findings obtained by lawmaker Kang Sun-young.

Cases involved all four Army corps responsible for frontline GP and GOP posts — the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th Corps — alongside the Marine Corps’ 2nd Division. Weapons and periods varied across units.

The ministry plans institutional warnings for Ground Operations Command and several subordinate units but no individual disciplinary action, citing difficulties in identifying those responsible and establishing when the practices began. The Joint Chiefs of Staff will be directed to improve procedures. Auditors reportedly concluded that both senior commands were unaware of the practices.

The findings raise questions about reporting, supervision and readiness. In September, three soldiers from the Army’s 25th Division were injured by landmine explosions in the DMZ, and the UN Command confirmed that a North Korean anti-personnel mine found south of the Military Demarcation Line constituted a violation of the Korean War armistice. The Defense Ministry has also confirmed multiple locations where North Korean troops crossed the MDL to plant mines.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During the traditional Kan Ben festival, Cambodian monks and laypeople in Kampong Cham province are paying tribute not only to their ancestors but also to the soldiers who lost their lives along the country’s border.

At Wat Sovann Kiri Ratanak Phnom Pros in Kampong Siem district, devotees gathered to dedicate merit across seven generations while expressing deep gratitude for those who fell in the line of duty. Alongside traditional sand-mound shrines and offerings, the pagoda introduced a special Bangsukul requiem ritual to honor the fallen troops.

Chief Abbot Venerable Dhammasilavongsa Chin Savoeun noted that while the festival follows long-standing customs — bringing families together to offer food and provisions to local monks — this year’s observance carries a profound new layer of national remembrance for the country’s fallen defenders.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Veteran Indian journalist and former Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar said the enduring bond between Bangladesh and India would not be erased despite a temporary downturn in relations.

Akbar made the remarks on October 4 while speaking at the Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026 in Dhaka, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies. The three-day conference was held from October 3 to 5 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

“Both India and Bangladesh are civilizational states,” Akbar said, adding that ups and downs in the relationship were inevitable. He said that in resolving bilateral issues, one should not only ask what is possible but also question why something is not impossible, which could open new avenues.

On current global conflicts, Akbar said it was important to examine the origins and background of a war before labelling it illegal. He described the 20th century as the century of three world wars.

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