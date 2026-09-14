AJA Newsbites – September 14, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Two figures from sharply different political backgrounds criticized President Lee Jae-myung’s government on September 13.

Kim Hyun-chul, son of former President Kim Young-sam and chairman of the Kim Young-sam Presidential Memorial Foundation, mocked the resignation of Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in, writing on Facebook that it was “a real shame — she should have stayed a bit longer,” suggesting her continued presence would have further damaged the administration. He also criticized controversies surrounding Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won and the government’s handling of housing and public safety crises. Kim’s intervention is notable because, despite being the son of a democracy icon, he was himself dubbed “junior president” and prosecuted during his father’s administration.

Political commentator Chin Jung-kwon, a professor at Dongyang University, said Lee appeared to be losing touch with reality amid falling approval ratings, comparing his trajectory to that of former President Yoon Seok-yeol before the martial law crisis. Chin described the ruling camp’s internal conflict as a struggle between “‘Lee within the Democratic Party’ and ‘a Democratic Party owned by Lee.'” He predicted that if the president appoints Kim Seung-won and pursues dropping criminal charges against himself, his approval ratings would fall further, pushing him into lame-duck status.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received the inaugural Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation Excellence Award in recognition of more than five decades of public service and contributions to education, Islamic scholarship, institutional development, international dialogue and human well-being.

The award was presented on September 13 by Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad at a gathering held in Anwar’s honor at the Markaz Convention Centre in Kozhikode, India. Anwar visited Markazu Saquafathi Sunniya, also known as Jamia Markaz, one of India’s prominent Islamic institutions, after attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Anwar also received a handwritten manuscript of Sahih al-Bukhari, one of the most authoritative collections of Hadith in Sunni Islam, in recognition of international Hadith recitation gatherings organized under the patronage of the Malaysian government in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation Rector Dr. Roshan Nurani said Anwar had demonstrated perseverance, institutional vision and a sustained commitment to dialogue, equitable development, education and human dignity throughout his public life.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s international trade surpassed $50 billion in the first eight months of 2026, reaching $50.68 billion and marking a 20.2 percent year-on-year increase.

According to a General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) report released on September 10, exports rose 19.7 percent to $24.16 billion while imports grew 20.7 percent to $26.52 billion. The trade deficit widened to $2.36 billion from $1.78 billion a year earlier. Key exports include garments, footwear, travel goods, agricultural products, vehicle tires, electronic and electrical components, and furniture. China, the United States and Vietnam remained the top three trading partners.

In 2025, Cambodia’s total international trade reached $65.25 billion, up 17.7 percent from $55.45 billion in 2024, demonstrating the country’s expanding footprint in the global economy.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

At least 103 students and 13 teachers at SMP Negeri 1 Gembong and 127 students and 30 teachers at MTs Negeri 3 Pati in Central Java suffered nausea and diarrhea after consuming meals under the government’s Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program. Both schools are in Gembong District, Pati Regency, and received food from the same kitchen on September 8, with symptoms emerging the following day. The Pati regency government declared the incident an extraordinary event.

The kitchen operator, SPPG Gembong 1, has been ordered to halt operations for at least three months pending an investigation. Food samples have been sent to a laboratory in Semarang for testing. The repeated food safety incidents under the MBG program have intensified public concern, with legal experts saying negligence by kitchen operators could potentially lead to criminal liability under Indonesia’s Criminal Code.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry criticized India after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister.

In a statement, Chaudhry said India had “erased the distinction between politics and sports,” describing the Indian team’s refusal as contrary to sportsmanship. He claimed India was attempting to cover up what he characterized as diplomatic and military setbacks.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13 to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The team boycotted the post-match presentation, echoing a similar stance during the 2025 men’s Asia Cup final. India has maintained distance from Pakistani officials in cricket since relations between the two countries deteriorated following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir and a subsequent military confrontation.

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