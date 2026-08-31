AJA Newsbites – August 31, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Nine South Koreans remain missing after flooding struck a Himalayan area near the Nepal-China border. A rescued Doosan Enerbility site manager said Sunday he would remain in Nepal to support search operations. Speaking in Kathmandu, he said he was inside a tunnel when the flood hit and that, after emerging, “there was nothing but water and spray.” Visibility improved only three to four hours later. The missing are six Doosan Enerbility employees and three Korea South-East Power workers. The manager said his knowledge could help government officials and search teams. Two helicopters leased by South Korea’s rapid-response team and Doosan could not fly after Nepal’s military withheld permission, citing safety and air-traffic congestion. Seoul is considering drones and has sent Nepalese authorities estimated coordinates and maps for the missing workers.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia is among the few countries that openly organise programmes to uplift Muslims through economic, educational and effective religious initiatives, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“Not many countries in the world, including Arab and Muslim countries, have governments that openly organise programmes to uplift the ummah, whether through economic programmes, educational programmes or effective dakwah programmes. Make full use of the freedom that we have,” he said at the Tadabur Mushaf Malaysia Madani programme and the launch of Ma’idah Wanita Madani in Seberang Jaya, Penang, on August 29, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Anwar said the government’s approach demonstrated that Islamic development could be pursued openly through education, community programmes and initiatives to deepen understanding of the Quran, including the Mushaf Malaysia Madani initiative with Yayasan Restu and efforts to expand Quranic education at the grassroots level.

The government has approved an additional RM4.6 million this year to upgrade basic infrastructure at 27 Islamic education institutions throughout Penang, more than double the RM2.11 million provided last year for 11 institutions. The allocation covers upgrading of madrasahs and school buildings, fencing, kindergartens and tahfiz academies. Anwar said the government was also strengthening efforts to ensure children could read and understand the Quran, including through a house-to-house initiative involving religious teachers in Permatang Pauh.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Significant progress has been made in the agricultural sector between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with successful talks held to promote a partnership in agriculture and food security. According to a joint statement, a Saudi delegation led by Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley visited Islamabad, Pakistan, from August 26 to 28. The delegation included officials from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the General Food Security Authority, and related institutions.

The statement noted that both countries expressed their commitment to increasing Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia to $3 billion, with efforts aimed at achieving this target over the next two years. The Saudi delegation met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss potential cooperation. The Pakistani side was led by Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain. During the visit, briefings were held on the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Agricultural and Food Strategic Plan. The Saudi delegation also visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Fauji Foundation, the Pak-Saudi Agribusiness Forum, and the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC). Both parties reaffirmed the deep, historical, and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The statement added that Pakistan supplied approximately 169,000 tonnes of rice to the Saudi import market in 2025, valued at around $163 million.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260831 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN